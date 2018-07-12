Live music to rock out to in Gyro Park

Some of the best musical talent from Penticton and the Okanagan area will be on stage in Gyro Park as Rock the Sun returns for the summer starting this Friday night.

Aidan Mayes and Mandy Cole are one of many of the live musical acts that will be performing in Penticton’s Gyro Park on select Friday’s throughout the summer as part of the Rock the Sun concert series hosted by the Downtown Penticton Association. Submitted photo

“This event screams summertime in Penticton,” said Aidan Mayes, who along with her singing partner Mandy Cole is performing on Friday at the Gyro Park Bandshell from 7 to 9 p.m. “It’s a dream to share my music in a setting like this: what could be better than enjoying a perfect summer evening, listening to free live music with crowds of — local and visitors alike.”

Presented by the Downtown Penticton Association, Rock the Sun will take place on select Friday nights throughout July and August, each with a different artist who will bring their own unique style of music and entertainment. Music genres will span folk, country, rock, pop and more and all will be family-friendly.

“My band and I are really looking forward to Rock the Sun,” said Joshua Smith who’s on stage Aug. 24. “Penticton is one of my favourite places to perform.”

There’s no cost to attend the concerts — simply head downtown with lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the performances and music. Food trucks will be on site making it easy to buy something to eat or drink throughout the evening.

“It’s is the perfect way to kick off the weekend with family and friends,” said Lynne Allin, executive director for the Downtown Penticton Association, noting that for Penticton visitors, Gyro Park is just a short walk from Okanagan Beach.

Ari Neufeld, a self-made one man band that covers everything from folk to pop, new country to rhythmic soul and rock performs takes the stage at Gyro Park on July 20. A mix of razor-sharp folk, alt-country and soulful ballads will come to the stage when Pernell Reichert performs on July 27.

The South Okanagan’s favourite dance band, Uncorked, performs on Aug. 3. Husband and wife duo Flint and Feather bring folk/roots music to the stage on Aug. 17. Gord McLaren, a gifted acoustic guitar player who covers tunes from James Taylor, The Beatles, Paul Simon to more contemporary acts, will cap the concert series off on Aug. 31. For more details about Rock the Sun visit www.downtownpenticton.org/rockthesun.

In addition to Rock the Sun, the Downtown Penticton Association has launched Live@Lunch which brings live music to Nanaimo Square each Tuesday to Friday from noon to 1 p.m. all summer long.