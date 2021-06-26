Live music shows return July 2 to Qualicum Beach with re-opening of Oceanside Folk/Roots Club

The Oceanside Folk/Roots Club reopens on July 2, 2021, with a performance titled ‘What We Did On Our Vacation. From left: Mick Sherlock, Peter Paul Van Camp and Mark Wonneck. (Facebook photo)

The Oceanside Folk/Roots Club will once again host live music concerts in Qualicum Beach, starting on July 2.

The club will continue to show at the Qualicum Beach Community Hall, at 644 Memorial Ave., and plan to continue every Friday evening throughout the year.

The first concert will feature performances by Peter Paul Van Camp, Mark Wonneck and Mick Sherlock.

READ MORE: Oceanside Folk/Roots Club to hold first show Oct. 2 in Qualicum Beach

Sherlock, the founder of the club, has lined up an impressive array of performers, including Juno Award nominees and winners, Celtic bands, a South African bluesman, a Kansas City styled blues band, and many Parksville Qualicum Beach area musicians.

In an email to PQB News, Sherlock stated there are 50 dates already planned and the club is fully booked until mid-October. A list of performances is available on the club’s Facebook page, or by contacting Sherlock at micksherlock58@gmail.com.

COVID safety protocols and restrictions will be in effect for each show.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News