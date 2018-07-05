Live music in the park

The Tequila Mockingbird Orchestra have spent years weaving their stories with guitars and violins.

The Tequila Mockingbird Orchestra are returning to Creston to play the Millennium Park Bandstand with opening act local yokel Devo III on July 10th 7-9 pm.

The Tequila Mockingbird Orchestra have spent years weaving their stories with guitars and violins, with accordions and bass, with melodies and music makers gleaned from their wanderings. Here are troubadours to remind you that this music could not exist without warm bodies in search of harmony. Bringing people together to share real flesh, blood, and feeling.

Devo III (Devo the Third) has been playing guitar and vocalizing for the majority of his life, but mostly alone in the woodshed. His original music has a unique flavour: moody blues and folk, with hints of reggae and funk. Let’s call it woodshed rock. It may not be polished, but it’s honest and heartfelt. And it’s ready to be heard.

Tickets available for $15 at Fly in the Fibre and Black Bear Books.

Music fans under 10 are free.

The Peppered Pig will be on hand to feed the crowds.