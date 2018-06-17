Little ballerinas showcase work in Vernon

Claire Richardson (back left) ,Elija Geneviciute, Shelby Watts, Emily Sabados, Isabella Rogers (front left), Angel Zoelkowski, Kamile Geneviciute, Madison Edgar and Marina Land gear up for the Okanagan School of Ballet’s annual Recital at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre June 23. All students from ages three and up will be performing numbers in classical ballet, jazz, tap, modern, hip-hop and street jazz. Highlighted will be Festival participants in their solo, duet, trio and group dances. Tickets are available for $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca. (Photo submitted)

The Okanagan School of Ballet will be presenting its’ annual recital on Saturday, June 23 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

“All students from ages three and up will be performing numbers in classical ballet, jazz, tap, modern, hip-hop and street jazz,” said Deborah Banks with the school.

“Highlighted will be Festival participants in their solo, duet, trio and group dances.”

Scholarship awards and Royal Academy of Dance will also be presented. Tickets are available for $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.