LISTEN TO VALLEY VOICE: Langley historian reflects on month of remembrance

Radio show host Mark Forsythe talks about the impact the First World War had on the Fraser Valley.

Paul Ferguson is a military historian and former curator of the Chilliwack Museum, who is a guest on this month’s Valley Voice podcast show hosted by local history enthusiast Mark Forsythe. (Special to the Langley Advance)

In Langley Heritage Society’s November edition of Valley Voices retired broadcaster Mark Forsythe talked with military historian Paul Ferguson about how society remembers the two World Wars.

Ferguson is a military historian and former curator of the Chilliwack Museum, who currently serves with the Royal BC Museum. He recounts an air training disaster that claimed 11 lives on a Fraser Valley mountaintop.

“Recent Valley Voice broadcasts have featured people outside of the immediate Langley area, but the current one does feature a couple of voices from Langley Centennial Museum archives,” Forsythe said.

As a former CBC Radio personality, Forsythe interviews people connected with Fraser Valley history and heritage each month, often drawing on the oral histories collection at the Langley Centennial Museum.

He did that this month, when he shares the words of Mildred McDonald and Hugh Davis, who were children when the Second World War “broke out.” They may have only been kids at the time, but Forsythe reveals how these historic figures in Langley’s past never forgot the impact of that conflict.

Valley Voices is a monthly radio production of the Langley Heritage Society, airing Wednesdays at 11 a.m. on CIVL 101.7 FM radio (based at the University of the Fraser Valley).

