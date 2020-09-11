Limited tickets at Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre on sale next week

Tickets will go on sale starting Sept. 15, capped at 50 per show due to COVID-19.

Tickets for fall performances at Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre will be on sale Sept. 15. Only 50 tickets per show will be available to ensure physical distancing. (Contributed)

Though audiences will be smaller, the show will go on at Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre this fall.

The theatre on Bottom Wood Road is hosting physically distanced performances throughout the fall season, hosted by the District of Lake Country.

A few changes have been made to ensure can be enjoyed safely during the 2020-21 season.

Tickets will be limited to 50 per show and sold in pairs or groups of four.

For contact-free purchase, tickets will be sold online or by phone with receipts emailed to customers. The seating layout will also adhere to physical-distancing protocols.

Each show will be 70-minutes long with no intermission. Two shows will be hosted each evening at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. to give staff enough time to clean and sanitize between audiences.

“In a limited seating environment, we have aimed to keep our ticket costs as low as possible while also offering fair compensation for the artists,” the district said.

Ticket sales are open to the public from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. Choose your favourite performer and book your tickets online right away as the limited seating capacity will result in sold out shows early.

For more information on the fall lineup, visit the Creekside Theatre page on the District of Lake Country website.

Brendan Shykora

Lake Country Calendar