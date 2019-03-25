Lilith 2019 raises $8,270 for Kimberley, Cranbrook communities

The Lady’s Leg Dancers put on another incredibly successful run of Lilith this year and the team is now ready to allocate the funds they raised for the Kimberley and Cranbrook communities.

Every year the Lady’s Leg Dancers host Lilith, a by-women for-women show, where all proceeds go directly back into the community.

This year the ladies raised $8,270, which they plan to allocate to five different local groups: $1,500 will go to the Selkirk Secondary School Scholarship, $1,000 to the Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64 Take a Seat Campaign, $4,000 to the Cranbrook Women’s Resource Centre, $770 to the Kimberley Spark Youth Centre and $1,000 to the Kootenay Dance Academy Dancer Scholarship.

“The show was a huge success,” said the group in an email to the Bulletin. “From the performers, to the audience, the market vendors and volunteers, there were many amazing women involved in Lilith 2019. We are very grateful to everyone involved in making the show a great event.

“A huge thank you to the communities of Kimberley and Cranbrook for all of their support. We received so many sponsorships from local businesses…”

They add that they would like to thank each and every sponsor.

With regards to the show itself, this year’s talent and audience were top notch.

“The performers were all so talented, and they showed how much variety of talent exists in our community,” said the Ladies. “Each night the audience was supportive and fun-loving. Judging from their laughter and applause, they had a fantastic time.

“All of the female vendors in the market offered unique and quality, hand-made goods. The market was a big hit with the audience. We were very lucky to have them and showcase more talented ladies in the community.”

Looking ahead to next year, the Lady’s Leg Dancers say they are already planning the 20th Anniversary show of Lilith, which co-insides with the group’s 5th year anniversary of taking over for the Steppin’ out Dancers.

“It’s going to be a great show, and our audiences can look forward to a few special surprises next year.”

Photos courtesy of Kata Schaeffer.

