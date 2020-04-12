Lila Music Centre offering choir, more online during COVID-19

Cari Burdett of Lila Music Centre isn’t letting COVID-19 silence the power of song.

Burdett, a song writer, vocalist and teacher is heading online to offer a series of singing opportunities to folks in the Cowichan Valley and beyond, for the cost of a donation.

The following questions came to her: “What do you need right now? How can I help you as a singer/choir leader/voice release person? Are you wanting to find ways to express yourself and want support to write a song, record your songs, sing a song, open your throat chakra, working on deepening your breath work?”

RELATED: Music of all kinds coming to Cowichan

In answer, she’s come up with three opportunities for those “wanting to connect, sing, and release sound.”

“I hope to see many of you on the Zoom Singing — it may be that you have never sung with me, or that you have sung with me for 13 years. You are all welcome to come along and join in and just try it out…no pressure.

“It’s all by donations and pay what you can — to help and offer a space for everyone to join in how they can.”

On Wednesdays through Zoom, you can join the Lila Community Choir Online from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. as they sing Canadian covers. Check out this video of one of the covers being sung by the choir:

Find Zoom here: https://zoom.us/j/425820835. Meeting ID 425 820 835.

On Sunday mornings join the Big Community Sing Song for families, friends and lovers. Easy songs in one, two, three and four part harmony to sing at home. It runs from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with special guests for each class. For this one you should register in advance here: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/uZAocu6sqj0inm2iv4Gdg-UatpKTWDcZQA%c2%a0

The third option is to book a one on one voice session with Burdett. Email joythroughmusic@shaw.ca for more information.

Those wishing to take part should download Zoom in advance and look to arrive 15 minutes early. Donations are requested, and can be done via e-transfer or PayPal.

Cowichan Valley Citizen