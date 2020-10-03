Lights, Camera, Action: ‘Solitary’ filming around Harrison for most of October

Local photographer Wolf Drescher spotted film crews set up along Esplanade Avenue in front of Canwest Art Gallery on the Lake on Thursday, October 1. Film production crews working on ‘Solitary’ will be around the area until October 23. (Contributed Photo/Wolf Drescher)

Harrison Hot Springs villagers will see film crews throughout the village for most of October.

On Thursday, October 1, village officials issued a public notice announcing film crews working on “Solitary” will be in and around Harrison Hot Springs until October 23.

According to the notice, residents can expect to hear special effects simulated gunfire during filming and RCMP officers will be on site for security and supervision. During filming, there may be traffic delays around Esplanade Avenue and McCombs Drive near East Sector Park.

RELATED: Harrison Husky gas station to close for one day for ‘Solitary’ Filming

Filming notices have appeared in a variety of locations throughout the village, including the the Spirit Trail Loop and the Husky gas station on Hot Springs Road. Film production crews are expected to be in East Sector Park until Tuesday, October 6, and a brief action and dialogue scene will take place at the Husky station throughout the day on Tuesday. Local photographer Wolf Drescher shared a photo from Thursday morning in front of Canwest Art Gallery on the Lake on Esplanade Avenue, where filming equipment can be seen throughout.

“Solitary” is listed as a drama film starring Barry Pepper, David Oyelowo and Jimmie Fails. The drama tells the tale of a man who lived for seven years in solitary confinement only to come back out into a world of self isolation. This is not to be confused with “Solitary,” a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film released in August 2020 or an Indian film of the same name about a girl who seals herself inside her apartment (released in February).

RELATED: ‘My Best Friend’s Bouquet’: more details released about movie filmed in Agassiz-Harrison

Nate Parker is the writer/director, with nine director credits to his name, including short film “#AmeriCan” and “The Birth of a Nation.” Jason Cloth is the executive producer; he is also credited as producer for the upcoming features “Candyman,” “Greyhound” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

While this film has an IMDb page, there is little information available as of publication. The Observer has reached out to Windor Productions for further details.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:news@ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer