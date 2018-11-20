Lights a labour of love for Langley man

Langley local has an elaborate holiday light display in Walnut Grove.

For the third year, a Langley man is stringing his Walnut Grove house with thousands of twinkling lights for the community to enjoy.

Dan Warkentin spends about a week or so during the holiday season setting up an elaborate light and music display.

“I’m not on a main drag, so it’s not super popular yet, but everyone seems to like it. Not a lot of displays in Langley have music synced.” said Warkentin.

“Each light is individually programmable so you can create some pretty neat effects and virtually infinite colours per individual light.”

This year, Warkentin has more than 6,000 channels of LED lights that are individually programmable.

Also new is a three-tier lighted wreath and leaping arches of light.

Warkentin explained the show is run from a computer the size of a deck of cards that is connected to a controller out of a standard power outlet.

“It’s very low power consumption.”

Warkentin programs holiday songs to the lights, so viewers can tune their car stereos to 89.9 FM to watch the lights dance to familiar tunes.

And each song that Warkentin programs takes approximately 30 hours to program.

“It’s just a hobby, I like technology and Christmas is always good, so it’s something I can do to combine the both of them. Christmas has always been a big deal in my family so it’s something I can do to keep it a big deal,” he said.

The show is at 9211 211B St.

From Dec. 1 to 13, the show will play on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

From Dec 14 to 25, the show runs daily.

CALLING ALL CHRISTMAS DISPLAYS:

If you have a Christmas or holiday light display in your yard to share with the community, send us an email with your name, display dates, address, photo, video, and brief description to editor@langleyadvance.com, or call Miranda at 604-514-6752.