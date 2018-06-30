Library stocked with kids programs

Smithers Public Library has plenty of fun ways to keeps minds sharp this summer.

There’s something for everyone at the library this summer. Check out these fun-filled, drop-in programs to engage kids’ active minds and bodies.

Summer Reading Club

• Roaming Readers: 6 to 8 years | Wednesdays (July 4 to Aug. 8), 10-11 a.m.

• Book Buddies: 3 to 5 years | Thursdays (July 5 to Aug. 9), 10-11 a.m.

This year’s theme for the ever-popular Summer Reading Club is Motion Commotion. A story reveals a world of activities including crafts, games and other activities both in the library and in the park outside. Kids also receive a reading log to keep track of their summer reading and to enter the weekly prize draw. Summers can be busy so this program is drop-in & free.

Tween Tuesdays: Tuesdays (July 3 to Aug. 7), 10-11 a.m.

For tweens aged nine and up, there is something different each week from slime, to clay, to archeology. Check the library website to see what’s planned each week.

Summer Munchkin Time: Mondays (July 9 to Aug. 13), 10-10:45 a.m.

For the littlest ones, from infants to 3 years (with their parent or caregiver), there are songs, stories, rhymes & movement at Munchkin Time. Parents can connect with other parents of young children while their little ones get some social time with rhythm, stories, tickles and cuddles.

Stories in the Park: Fridays in July, 1-2 p.m.

Kwun & Alannah bring their Story Time Basket to Kinsman Heritage (Kiddies) Park at Manitoba St. & Hwy. 16. Join them for stories every Friday afternoon in July. Rain cancels.

Program age ranges are suggested. Children are welcome to join the group that best suits them. Call the library at 250-847-3043 or check the library’s event calendar at smithers.bc.libraries.coop for more information.

–Submitted article