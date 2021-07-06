LGBT2Q+ music artist series returns to Kelowna for its second season

The series will feature eight live-streamed performances over July 5 and 6

QUSIC is a music artist series that features LGBT2Q+ artists from across Canada. (Contributed/Dustyn Baulkham)

QUSIC launched its second season with eight live-streamed performances over July 5 and 6.

Kelowna-based production company Rebellious Unicorns kicked off QUSIC’s second season by showcasing eight performances that will be live-streamed from Friends of Dorothy in Victoria, B.C. QUSIC is a music artist series that features LGBT2Q+ artists and creators. The live stream will start at 5:30 p.m. with each show being 45 minutes. Patrons must register in advance online through the Unicorns.Live website to view the performances, but they only need to register once to access all eight.

“The music series invests in Canadian talent and will help to grow awareness of LGBT2Q+ musical artists, and helping to put money in their pockets so that they may continue to create this essential art form,” said Rebellious Unicorn on its website.

Those interested can visit https://watch.unicorns.live/pages/live for more information.

