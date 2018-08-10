LEXI BAINAS COLUMN: Wading into the stage pit crowd gives me a new look at Sunfest

I actually acquired a bodyguard to ensure I had a safe, happy time up by the mainstage

Attending Sunfest this year, I took the plunge and made my way deep, deep into uncharted territory, venturing into the thick of the Stage Pit area right in front of the main stage for the Eric Church show.

For those of you who may not have seen me, I’m a 70-year-old keener of comfortable size, who attends big events pushing a ratty old wheelchair to carry my heavy camera bag, and provide myself with a seat at the same time.

I slowly inched forward whenever I saw a space and ended up about six rows from the stage right near the front, and settled in to wait the 45 minutes for the Big Show.

But, what was remarkable was that I acquired a Praetorian guard along the way: eight or 10 younger folks who took it upon themselves to make sure I was having a good time in the pushing, shoving mass of people. After all, this was the highlight of Sunfest 2018 and everyone was in a party mood.

At one point, when a man lurched over me, several people turned on him, noisily berating him for possibly endangering “an elderly woman who has a wheelchair”.

I have never felt so safe and cared among strangers in my entire life.

Thank you all.

I also noted that the clothing style of Sunfest becomes more eclectic every year: besides the expected bevy of beautiful girls in eensy weensy cut-offs or barely-there dresses, there were people wearing cowboy hats with Christmas lights on them, and every other kind of head gear.

And (wait for it!) one young guy even paraded the grounds wearing a gold Speedo-style swim suit, and little else.

As I said, everyone was having a super time.

***

Shawnigan Lake Museum and Shawnigan Vintage Barn are getting together on Sunday, Aug. 12 for a Heritage Fair and Vintage Market at Elsie Miles Park.

I don’t know if you’re like me, but the word “vintage” will get me every time and when it includes a trip to pretty Elsie Miles Park, what’s not to like?

The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. so you’ve got time to get there and enjoy what organizers call “an awesome cozy little vintage market, with vendors from Shawnigan Vintage Barn and various crafts, including lacemaking, quilting, and local food.”

The Shawnigan Vintage Barn includes an eclectic collection of vintage, recycled, repurposed home decor and collectibles.

The park is a great place for picnicking, and admission to the event is free.

***

Special Woodstock is back at Providence Farm on Sunday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Many events describe themselves as “special”, but this one meets that description and more.

It’s a day-long celebration of music and fun, created to feature the artistic talent of people with disabililties while also giving them the chance to enjoy the festival experience as professional musicians and singers entertain.

The first Special Woodstock was held in 1999 by Shelley Vaags, who saw an opportunity to offer a stage to a group of remarkable, courageous, and inspiring special needs adults.

Since then the festival has grown, and now it offers music on two stages: the big Islands Stage and the intimate Rose Garden Stage. There is a wide range of performers on schedule for each venue throughout the day: from the Victoria Gaelic Choir to Rick Scott’s wonderful show, to Vera Seagram and her Bollywood dance instruction, to the performances by residents of several Island facilities for special needs adults.

It’s a particularly heartwarming sight to see everyone dancing to the music in front of the Islands stage, and re-affirms the often-mentioned stories of music being able to cross boundaries and reach people in unexpected ways.

Admission is by donation. Providence Farm is at 1843 Tzouhalem Rd. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. If you’ve never been to this event, treat yourself to a never-to-be-forgotten experience.

***

D.O.A. is coming.

The legendary punk rockers will be appearing with guests at The Hub at Cowichan Station Wednesday, Aug. 15 starting at 8 p.m.

These godfathers of Canadian punk are joined by Powell River Punk Jams, Crashing Into Things, and The Hex as D.O.A. celebrates 40 years of punk rock.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the show hitting the stage at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available for $20 tickets at Duncan Music, Victory Barber & Brand North or online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/doa-live-at-the-hub-tickets-45925243640