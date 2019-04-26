LEXI BAINAS COLUMN: VIDEO: Magic and music this week along with happy trails to a dedicated couple

The Islands Folk Festival has released a tasty lineup for its 35th annual event in July

The Burying Ground is among the acts coming to the Islands Folk Festival at Providence Farm this July. (Submitted)

Time for me to say: Happy Trails to the publicity team for Pat’s House of Jazz.

Gloria Collins has written to say that “after six and a half years my husband Ron Joiner and I will be leaving our post as volunteer publicists for Pat’s House of Jazz at the end of June. As much as we enjoy it, it’s time to turn over the reins to someone with more energy. I am currently training Preston and Cathy Davies to take over. Preston, a former teacher, already books and hosts the jazz shows, so he will write the releases and Cathy will send them out in its various forms to the media.”

Enjoy your time, Ron and Gloria, and thanks for all the help you’ve given me in getting the story out in time.

***

Murray Hatfield & Teresa are back with their exciting shows at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre.

This Saturday, April 27, you and your family can enjoy unbelievable magic, interactive comedy and state-of-the-art illusions in shows at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Internationally renowned illusionists Murray Hatfield & Teresa, plus one or two special performers, present a fast-paced and funny show which includes split second exchanges, people appearing and disappearing and even an audience member floating in mid-air.

This is a fundraiser to benefit the Clements Centre, assisting persons with developmental disabilities.

There are just a few tickets left for the 1 p.m. show and tickets for the later show are going fast. Get them by calling 250-748-7529.

***

The 35th annual Islands Folk Festival (July 26, 27, 28) has announced its full lineup for 2019.

C’mon, I can hear you say; make with the names. Well, here they are as quick as I can get them to you, in no particular order.

The Jerry Cans, Carmanah, Shuffle Demons, Ridley Bent, Tequila Mockingbird Orchestra, Pharis and Jason Romero, The Fugitives, HuDost, Qristina & Quinn Bachand, Khari Wendell McClelland, Ben Sures, Ezra Kwizera, Blue Moon Marquee, Dimpker Brothers, Luca Fogale, T-Nile, Hanne Kah, Kelly Hunt, and Balkan Babes.

They’ve also lined up Richard Garvey, Joe Charron, Oot n’ Oots, Abigail Lapell, High Quadra Ramblers, Heartwood, The Burying Ground, Cara McCandless, Stella Swanson and the Rosie Joyfuls, Laura Deviato and the Manana Sound, Auto Jansz, Latenight and the Enchanter, and Philo Russ.

Tickets are on sale now at https://islandsfolk.tickit.ca/events/5838-islands-folk-festival and early bird prices are in effect. Cowichan Folk Guild members can get a weekend pass for $100, while non-members must pay $110 for their early bird deal. An early bird youth pass is $55.

So, order early and save those dates to enjoy three days of great shows at lovely Providence Farm.

***

Legendary Duos are coming to the Lake Cowichan Legion on Saturday, May 4.

This is a one-of-a-kind tribute of two lovers as they take you through decades of chart topping music by the most popular male/female duos of our time.

That means they’ll appear as many artists with costume changes, drama, laughs and music going on all night.

You will see tributes to: John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, Sonny and Cher, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, Meatloaf, Johnny Cash and June Carter, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Lionel Richie and Diana Ross, Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand, the Rocky Horror Picture Show, Phantom of the Opera, Beauty and the Beast and many more.

The relationship of the couple in this on-stage tale is very complicated. Like any great couple they have their moments. The show at times turns into a bit of a competition between all the men and all the women in the audience rooting for their own.

Tickets are $25 each. Get them at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4193845?fbclid=IwAR0bD64XTDalpmk2ahhxVIsa0VlgU2M7UrXbx09ywPZXzjBTAb1DBp16TH and get ready to enjoy a great night out at the Lake.