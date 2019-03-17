Lexi Bainas column: Take part in Dad’s War, journey with The Slocans, or enjoy some Celtic-Persion fusion

There's a wide range of goodies for your delectation this week

Amy Stephen and Amir Haghighi perform in the final concert of the season at St. John’s Church in Cobble Hill on April 7. (Submitted)

Some artists are obsessed with their paints and paper. Fran Benton is obsessed with a fork.

And it’s not just any fork; her fork is a piece of First World War trench art.

“This beautiful object was made by my great uncle Adam Bell when he fought at Ypres in 1915. It’s my most treasured object and it inspired the Dad’s War art installation that will be taking place at the Cowichan Valley Arts Council’s galleries in Duncan in October of this year,” she says in an email to me.

Dad’s War? That sounds really interesting.

Part of her show is a short film about veterans who returned from the wars with interesting objects and images like her fork.

“I am currently looking for vets to interview about their treasures and stories. These are little pieces of history that we do not want to lose. So many of these stories are simply gone after a vet passes and no one remembers.”

If you are willing to tell Benton your story on film she will come to you and she promises to bring her famously delicious chocolate chip cookies. The time commitment is only about 20 minutes.

Benton’s art project is sponsored by the Royal Canadian Legion. The film will run during the art show and also on the Legion website. You can contact her by email at Fran.Benton@VIU.ca or by phone at 250-478-4531. Her show will be running from Oct. 28 to Nov. 12.

If you know anyone who should be part of this, be sure they contact Benton.

***

Correction: In the coverage of the Cowichan Music Festival March 3 Highlights Concert, I wrote that the choreographer for 99 Red Balloons was Cat Newcombe. It was actually Jen Kosmenko.

***

Longevity John Falkner stopped me the other day to say that, unsurprisingly, the Jane Siberry show at the Duncan Showroom on April 4 is sold out.

But, I got a timely note later. Kari Zalik chimed in to tell me that on Wednesday, April 3, the newly Juno-nominated Slocan Ramblers will play the Duncan Showroom in celebration of their album Queen City Jubilee.

Rooted in traditional bluegrass music, this band is still up to date. Influenced by artists such as The Stanley Brothers, Norman Blake and Steve Earle, listeners can enjoy their inventive sound in an intimate venue.

The Slocans are becoming a leading light of Canada’s roots music scene and earned the Edmonton Folk Fest Emerging Artist Award in 2015.

Tickets are $20 in advance, and $25 at the door. Go get ’em.

***

I’ve heard that the third concert in the Music from St. John’s series will feature Amy Stephen and Amir Haghighi.

Scheduled for Sunday, April 7, starting at 2:30 p.m., this, the third and final concert of the series’ inaugural season “promises to be an exciting conclusion to a remarkable year,” says publicist Adrian Rees. “We are very pleased to present these internationally known artists.”

Stephen (Celtic harp and whistle, vocals) and Haghighi (vocals, Persian drum) enjoy performing their unique blend of Celtic-Persian fusion.

“They have been featured in ensembles at the Vancouver Folk Festival, the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts and concert series and festivals around North America. They have been married to each other for 17 years and delve deeply into their respective musical traditions to both find common ground and celebrate the beauty of cultural distinction,” Rees says.

“Separately, Amy and Amir have been performing music of their traditions for most of their lives. Amy grew up in Vancouver and was a founding member of acclaimed Canadian Celtic funk band Mad Pudding. Amir grew up in Tehran, Iran, and learned traditional singing and drumming before arriving in Canada in 1983. Currently living in Nanaimo, both Amy and Amir continue their song-writing and arranging, performing with the Vancouver Intercultural Orchestra and other ensembles, and love to share their musical explorations with audiences of every background. You can find out more about them both from www.amystephenmusic.com and www.amirhaghighimusic.com

Alan Whitmore, musician at St. John’s, Cobble Hill, says, “I have heard Amy and Amir on more than one occasion and helped sponsor them for a concert in Delta, B.C. This concert was the most entertaining and enjoyable event that I had attended in years. In a 90-minute program we experienced toe-tapping pennywhistle tunes, lyrical strains from the Celtic harp and hauntingly beautiful vocals and percussion from Persia; to name but a few examples. A concert by Amy and Amir is not to be missed. They are remarkably engaging performers.”

The show takes place at the Church of St. John the Baptist, 3295 Cobble Hill Rd. in Cobble Hill.

Tickets are $20 for adults, with children 12 and under getting in for $10. They are available at Vines to Wines, Mill Bay; Volume One Bookstore, Duncan; the church office; and at the door.

lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com