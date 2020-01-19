Lexi Bainas column: Singers, actors needed for thre exciting upcoming productions

'The Winter's Tale', 'Little Women', and Mass for St. Cecilia are all calling: are you up for them?

There’s always comic moments in the Shakespeare Festival plays so don’t be scared off from auditioning for ‘Little Women’ and ‘The Winter’s Tale’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

In Cowichan Consort news, Alice Sinclair said during a recent visit to the Citizen that the choir is starting in on preparing for a performance of Gounod’s St. Cecilia Mass, which will be performed with a small orchestra on May 2.

That in itself is great news, but she buttonholed me for another purpose.

The choir could use more male singers, especially tenors, she said.

It’s all about balancing the sound of the choir. As a long-time choral singer myself, I know well that every chorus director loves to see new blood, and no new blood is more welcome than crooners of the tenor variety. (I’ve even seen offers of free registration for ladies who brought their tenor-singing hubbies with them.)

Consort choir director Sue Doughty kicked off rehearsals Wednesday, Jan. 15 but I’m sure she will be more than delighted to talk to anyone who wants to join the group, especially you singing gentlemen out there.

***

Alex Gallacher, one of the Cowichan Valley’s favourite actors, passed along this bit of news on a snowy Wednesday.

The Shawnigan Players are calling for auditions for this summer’s ninth festival at the Gem O’ the Isle.

This year’s productions are Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale and Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women.

The plays will be presented at the 2020 Cowichan Valley Shakespeare Festival (Aug. 4-16).

Gallacher will direct both with assistant director Brian Dennison for The Winter’s Tale and Bonnie Landry for Little Women.

The audition dates for both plays are Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Shawnigan Lake Community Centre, from 1 to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Clements Centre, in Duncan, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Gallacher says, “No advance knowledge of scripts required! Come as you are!”

***

Bill Brown from the Ladysmith Camera Club passed along the news that Cim MacDonald will be the guest speaker at Ladysmith Camera Club Jan. 28 meeting.

Many of you will know the painting and photography of this super creative Valley woman.

In her presentation, MacDonald will share her processes, stories and inspirations from a recent photo expedition to Costa Rica. Her CV includes multiple winning photographs in CAPA and signature member of the Professional Photographers of Canada, as well as her membership in Federation of Canadian Artists and Northwest Watercolor Society.

The Ladysmith Camera Club meets at 7 p.m. in Hardwick Hall, on High Street at 3rd Avenue in Ladysmith. Everyone is welcome, with a non-member $5 drop-in fee. New members, from novice to pro are welcome. Check out www.LadysmithCameraClub.com for more details about the group, and cimmacdonald.ca for more about the photographer herself.