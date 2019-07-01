Lexi Bainas column: July is one hot month in downtown Duncan

With The 39 Days, the DDBIA, and the Duncan-Cowichan Summer Festival all working together, it's a go

The New Groovement and The Funky Lowdown will have Duncan City Square rockin’ during and adults-only party called One Friday Night July 12 starting at 5 p.m. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Duncan is going to be hopping during July, as The 39 Days of July Festival and Downtown Duncan Day join hands for a super-exciting month of activities in and around the core of the city.

As usual, the extended month of celebrations actually begins on Friday, June 28, as you’ll read in another story, and goes on until Monday, Aug. 5 and even beyond, with the unique 40th Day of July taking place on Sunday, Sept. 1 to wind up summer with a swing.

Events galore are lined up for the Buckerfield’s Stage at Charles Hoey Park. Get the colourful brochure and check them all out.

Downtown Duncan Day, now mainly confined to a single, event-packed day, is scheduled for Saturday, July 13.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the farmers’ market will be doing its usual roaring business but everything will stop for a bit as the Panago Grand Parade starts to wend its way through town: a presentation of the Duncan-Cowichan Festival Society.

There’s also a pancake breakfast. Many local businesses will move their wares outside for the famous summer sidewalk sales.

Meanwhile, Downtown Duncan BIA folks will also be busy that morning as they’ve got free rides and activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a motorcycle show and shine (including vintage and classic) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The community stage downtown will also be busy from noon to 3 p.m. and live music in City Square winds up the day, starting at 8:30 p.m.

And, for the first time ever, an event called One Friday Night (July 12) organized by the DDBIA will take over City Square from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This event will feature two live bands (The New Groovement and the Funky Lowdown) and beer, cider, and spirit vendors. Please note: this is a 19-plus event. Doors open at 5 p.m. Drink tickets are $7 each.

***

There’s news on the cloak and dagger front, too.

Irwin Killam sent out a cryptic casting call recently for an un-named musical the Cowichan Musical Society will be producing in 2020. Legal issues mean the show can’t be named but that didn’t stop folks from auditioning.

Now, she is announcing “The Amazing Main Cast” for the Show Without a Name, without naming a single character.

This is like something out of Sherlock Holmes, but it’s fun, too.

In no particular order, Jaci McKinley Geiger, Graham Brockley, Aidan Holt, Kari Cowan,Veronica Meyer, Michelle Rolfson Weckesser, Jared Popma, Aedan Geiger, Mckenzie Lee, Carol Ann Darling, Jamieson Wickham, and Grant Mellemstrand have been cast so far.

The Amazing Understudies and Chorus include: Mike Youden, Celeste Borjeau, Robyn D. Fortunat, Jim Cleough, Jennifer Cleough, Reuben Broadway, James Meyer, Anna Roberts, Matt Knight and Alora Killam.

“There are still more chorus members to be announced but priority is being given to all those that received a call back are also chosen for chorus. Please know that it has been very difficult choosing the cast. We are still overwhelmed at how many of you showed up to audition and we are very honored and proud of all of you. Thank you so much for the enthusiasm,” Killam said in her note.

***

There is a very cool international art show coming to Duncan starting July 5.

It’s called The Suitcase Project and it asks the question: “What would you pack if forcibly removed from your home today?”

The show opens officially with a reception on Tuesday, July 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and runs until July 26.

Two other presentations are part of the showing. On Thursday, July 18, a public panel and discussion entitled Global Displacement will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Mesachie Room at the Arbutus Gallery.

Then, on Friday, July 26, there will be a presentation by Michael Abe, project manager for Landscapes of Injustice at UVic from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mesachie Room.

The Arbutus Gallery, which is located off the Cowichan Community Centre Lobby, opposite the library, is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 3 p.m., and check out http://cvpublicartgallery.ca/exhibitions/ for more information.