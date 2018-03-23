Lexi Bainas column: Helping the hungry a major theme for artists and entertainers

From a taste of Coco to hitting the silk road with Ken Lavigne, there's a bit of everything this week

Talented Kendall Patrick is one of the featured performers at a fundraising concert at Duncan United Church on March 24. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

Wow, Easter is just a little more than a week away, and for the Valley’s arts and entertainment scene, that means we’re in the middle of the busy season, and I’ve been hearing plenty.

So far we’ve seen musicals, concerts, and the music festival, and there is more on the way as local performances pop up on stages all around the region like daffodils and are just as welcome.

So, what’s up?

Saturday, March 24, the United Way, Barely North Entertainment, and Duncan United Church are presenting Scotty Hills and Kendall Patrick in a special concert in Duncan United Church to raise funds for a hunger and homeless prevention program.

The event will also feature speakers MLA Sonia Furstenau, Debbie Williams, executive director of the Hiiye’yu Lelum Society and Rev. Keith Simmonds.

Tickets are $20 each. They are available at www.eventbrite.ca or in person at United Way (135 Third St.), Duncan United Church (246 Ingram St.) or Duncan Music (488 Trans Canada Highway).

***

Also on Saturday, March 24, the Cowichan Symphony Society’s concert in The Cowichan Performing Arts Centre features conductor Christian Kluxen and a giant of the piano keyboard, Krystof Jablonski with the Victoria Symphony Orchestra.

Kluxen has been an exciting revelation in this, his first season with the Victoria Symphony, showing himself to be “an artist who brings joyful, expressive music-making and a charismatic energy” to the position of conductor, according to the Society’s Ted Rhodes.

Now, with Jablonski on board, the group is set for an exciting musical voyage.

For more than 30 years, the award-winning pianist has performing widely, delighting listeners in a host of top concert halls.

This particular event will highlight the romantic style.

The dramatic piano concerto is by Saint-Saens and has been one of his most popular and frequently played works. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 has freshness and spontaneity in its themes, and was much admired by the composer’s contemporaries.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Cowichan Ticket Centre by phone (250-748-7529) or through www.Cowichansymphonysociety.ca

***

Inspirational Valley artist Coco Jones this week shared an offer that just sings of spring.

“Get yourself a print and feed some local littles for the Easter season,” she says on offering a painting called Nourish.

It features Fatima da Silva of Nourish Cowichan surrounded by children in an 11×14 vertical layout. Only 100 giclee prints on paper will be offered. The cost is $75 (of which $65 will go directly to feeding children in the Cowichan Valley).

“For every print purchased, you will feed 65 young ones. How incredible is that?” she says.

To order, send your etransfer to Nourish Cowichan (nourishcowichan@gmail.com).

You need to add $15 for out-of-town shipping “or feel free to contribute more to this if you choose.”

***

Tenor Ken Lavigne and his band are touring in China until March 31. Joining him and his musicians are the 50-member Vancouver Island Choir, made up of singers from the Island and Vancouver under the direction of conductor Patricia Plumley.

In addition, other ensembles have joined the Vancouver Islanders on tour, including the North Shore Celtic Ensemble, and the American-based but Canadian-led A Touch of Class.

They will be at Beijing National Library Concert Hall on March 24, Shijiazhuang Grand Theatre on March 26, Keqiao Grand Theatre in Hangzhou on March 29, Suzhou Culture & Arts Centre on March 30, and will close their tour in Shanghai on March 31 at the Shanghai Symphony Concert Hall.

What a great opportunity for all involved.

***

On April 12, the Shawnigan Players are presenting Seven Stories by Morris Panych at the Quamichan School theatre starting at 7 p.m. Watch for more on this soon.

***

Cowichan teens are urged to try out for In Our Own Voice 4: a creative writing contest for Vancouver Island students from Grades 8-12.

The themes are teen issues like relationships, gender identity, sports, stress, passions, courage, love, hope, and more. In other words, it’s that old stand-by: use what you know.

Creative fiction submissions in any genre, including poetry, but no non-fiction, please. There is no entry fee.

There are cash prizes for fiction, Grades 11-12 and Grades 8-10, and for poetry Grades 8-12. First place takes home $75, second place $50, and third place $25.

Submissions must be in by March 31. For submission guidelines and details, go to www.inourownvoice.com. Winners will be announced April 30, and finalists will be published in a book entitled In Our Own Voice 4, to be released in print this summer. Artists can also submit illustrations and photography for publication. Check out inourownvoice.com about this, too.

According to Literacy Now Cowichan, Cowichan teens have been successful in this contest in the past, so why not go for it?

***

Finally, publicist Jen Fritz has chimed in with the news that Victoria band Lovecoast will be at the Cobblestone Pub on April 6 at 9 p.m. Lead singer Danielle Sweeney and her gang are definitely an indie band on the rise so if you’re in the area, why not check ’em out.