LEXI BAINAS COLUMN: Get those ‘Mamma Mia!’ vouchers now, plus a bonanza of holiday treats from the Showroom

‘Which one of you is my dad?’ asks Sophie (Veronica Meyer) as she confronts Harry (Grant Mellemstrand), Sam (Graham Brockley), and Bill (Aiden Holt) with the all-important question. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The buzz around the Cowichan Musical Society’s upcoming production of Mamma Mia! is huge.

In an email sent to me last week, they say: “We have never seen vouchers sell so quickly so we are very excited. Voucher numbers are limited and almost all sold out! Dec. 31 will be the last day to get vouchers, if there are any left.”

That means: if you really mean to get your tickets to Mamma Mia! at the reduced price, you can’t leave it any longer. You only have until the end of December to contact a cast member to get those precious vouchers at $10 off the regular $42 ticket price.

Once you have your vouchers in hand, remember that you’ll still need to make your way to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre to pick your seats and get your tickets. The vouchers are not tickets. The show will run Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 1 and 2 at 2 p.m. at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre.

If you know anyone in the cast or on the crew, make contact soon. If you don’t, contact the group itself at cowichanmusicalsociety@gmail.com to make arrangements.

***

While most of us will spend a lot of time at home during the upcoming holidays, it’s also great to take the gang out for some fun as the year winds down.

The Duncan Showroom on Station Street in the downtown core is open every day except Sunday, Dec. 29 and there are lots of options to suit your fancy.

Tonight (Dec. 20), there’s Dance Night at the Showroom with DJ Morguan, starting at 7:30 p.m. That means plenty of roots and reggae for your dancing pleasure. The chairs will be out of the way, so if your Christmas shopping’s done, kick up your heels to celebrate at this all ages presentation. Entry is $10 per person.

On Saturday, there’s Ms Pan!k in a Solstice Session starting at 8 p.m.

“A Western Canadian Music Awards 2019 nominee for Spiritual Artist of the Year, Haida Loop poet and wholesome emcee Ms.Pan!k creates dynamic soundscapes with her guitar, voice and loop station,” says the Showroom’s Longevity John Falkner, adding that listeners will hear “rich, layered vocal harmonies stacked on looped-melodies are mixed with conscious rhymes and her soul-full lyrics creating experimental loop poetry.”

K’iinduu- Aus is originally from the unceded territory of her Xaayda Ancestors on Haida Gwaii. A member of the K̲aayahl ‘Laanaas clan, raised in the village of Skidegate on those beautiful and remote islands, she has been a long time resident on Tla-o-qui-aht territory in Tofino.

Tickets are $15 at the door or $12 in advance.

There’s a special group coming to perform at the Showroom on Sunday, Dec. 22. See story in this section.

However, that doesn’t mean Monday is a quiet day at the venue.

There’s a Campfire Jam starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 23, a fun idea for anyone who finds themselves alone during the holidays.

“Come sit in the circle while songs everyone knows are played. It’s all about being inclusive,” says Falkner.

Make a donation at the door and join in.

On Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, there’s a special Christmas edition of Dress Rehearsal Tuesdays, sponsored by Holy Cow Indian Eats.

For $5 per person, you can step up to the open mic for three songs or 15 minutes or be part of the audience.

“Beginners, new songs, putting in the 10,000 hours or just listen. We make a video to send to all those far away,” Falkner shares.

These videos can be seen on YouTube on the Duncan Showroom channel.

Next morning, on Christmas Day, at 9 a.m. it’s time for the annual Showroom Xmas Breakfast, “for those who wish to be alone, together”.

There are lots of folks who are spending the holiday alone but who would still like to be with like-minded people to share a community breakfast.

“The food is donated and we all pick a job to be done. Do let us know if you plan to attend. It’s always fun and filling, and it’s by donation, or not,” says Falkner.

Boxing Day may be shopping day for you, but after your gold card stops smoking drop in to the Showroom at 7:30 p.m. for the indefatigable James Meyer and his friends.

This variety show will feature a lot of talented young Valley folks, many of whom are involved in musical theatre. In other words, it’s likely to be a lively event, and a great reason to get out of that chair and downtown to enjoy an evening out.

Tickets are $12 at the door or $10 in advance.

On Friday, Dec. 27, the Duncan Showroom is holding an Open House, starting at 6 p.m.

Why not drop in, find out what’s actually inside the building, check out Long John’s amazing collection of eclectic items, chat about whatever, share some popcorn. You get the idea.

By Saturday night at 8 p.m., Christmas will be over and it’ll be time for some rockin’ blues with CURL.

Described as “a feel good kinda band”, these three gals have always been a hit at The 39 Days of July’s Blues on Tuesdays series.

Falkner promises to clear a dance floor, so come prepared to get out of your chair. Tickets are $18 at the door or $15 in advance.

Entertainer Hanna Elise is back from Montreal for the holidays and asked if she could perform for her friends, family, and fans before returning to school so she’s onstage at the Showroom on Monday, Dec. 30 starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door or $18 in advance.