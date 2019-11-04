Lexi Bainas column: Crazy tribute act, art, pub-crawling and more are on the menu this week

That wild and crazy pair, Legendary Duos, are back at the Ramada Duncan on Friday, Nov. 8.

On Nov. 24, as part of the special Sundays being offered at the Duncan Showroom between now and the end of the year, Tango del Domingo offers a Milonga for seasoned tango dancers.

You’ll hear music from Tim and Faith, Grease, Neil Diamond, Meatloaf, Sonny and Cher, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Phantom of the Opera, Engelbert Humperdinck, Johnny Cash, Doris Day, Kenny and Dolly, Elvis, Tom Jones, Buddy Holly, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Shania Twain and (can you believe it!) more.

Legendary Duos is a one-of-a-kind complex Hybrid Tribute Show/musical/play/concert/story of two lovers on stage as they take you through decades of chart topping music of the most popular male/female duos of our time.

It’s a tribute show of many artists with costume changes, drama, laughs and music going on all night.

Dinner show tickets are $49.50 each, while tickets for the show only are $25 each. Get them now because they’ll sell out quickly. Ask at the hotel front desk or contact brownpapertickets.com

Lots of fun, great music, and loads of laughs are on the menu. Go gettem!

***

Those talented folks at the Crofton Art Group have been busy and are, according to Louise Nelson, back with their fall show and sale.

It’s coming on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Crofton Seniors Centre, 1507 Joan Ave., close to the ferry terminal. There will be paintings, pottery, jewelry and art cards by local artists in the Valley and refreshments will also be served, she says.

***

Here’s a note slipped to me by Longevity John Falkner: “Many people of our over-45 crowd are not night time drivers but would still like to attend live music and support the Duncan Showroom in its endeavour to make the ‘live’ music experience available to all Valley residents so here we start for November/December with intent to go through the winter till we see the sunny evenings of early April. Many musicians showing interest because we do broadcast all our shows on Youtube where most are archived. Good for them and good for shut-ins who still enjoy live music.”

So, who’s taking part? How about these 50-70 minute shows, which mainly start at 3 p.m.? Nov. 10: Cooper Wolfe — a Latin jazz fusion duo with Spanish guitar and piano that was a hit at the 39 Days of July; $18 door, $15 advance; Nov. 17: The Marianne Grittani Quartet – an acoustic indie folk quartet of veteran players; $15 door, $12 advance; Nov. 24: Tango del Domingo – a Milonga for seasoned tango dancers; $15 per person; and Dec. 8: Wail’n’Moan – trumpet, acoustic guitar, slide guitar, and stand up bass bring you some great blues tunage $18 door, $15 advance.

***

Big Smoke is at the Osborne Bay Pub on Friday, Nov. 8, starting at 8 p.m. There’s no cover for this Victoria-based classic rock band covering iconic ’70s and ’80s tunes. The band is a combination of professional players from bands across the country including That 70’s band, Rockaholics, Immigrant, Frenzy, and others.

***

While we’re pubbing, the Cobblestone at Cobble Hill has The Hip Replacements onstage Saturday, Nov. 2, starting at 9 p.m. Get your $10 tickets at the bar or at eventbrite.ca. Meanwhile at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 134 on Shawnigan/Mill Bay Road, there’s a Steak and Jam Night on Nov. 15. “Our dinner is from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by our local jam group, Turnip the Beet, from 7 to 11 p.m. Cost for steak night is $15 dollars, includes the GST, but you have to reserve your party by calling the bar at 250-743-4621,” my note says. Stifler’s Mom is on stage at the River Rock Bar & Grill in Duncan on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

***

A “pop-up choir” is gathering at Lake Cowichan’s curling lounge on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Enjoy a morning of singing with Marnie Setka-Mooney and Rhonda Vertefeuille. No experience is required, so come out and meet other local singers while enjoying this activity.

Cost is $12 at the door or $10 pre-registration by e-transfer at www.musictogethermidisland.com

***

Want to hustle your bustle? How about taking part in the Zumbathon for the Cowichan Valley Basket Society on Nov. 23? It’s organized by FitYourWay and runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with doors opening at 10 a.m. Sign in online, then come to dance. Local instructors will lead you through this fun event, they say. People of all ages and abilities are welcome, and the small print says: “door prizes, presentation, cheesecakes”. Check out fityourway on Facebook.

