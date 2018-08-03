LEXI BAINAS COLUMN: Brishen, Dinner in White, artists by the dozen, and much, much more

There's even a little reminder from Sunfest: don't miss this tip!

Quinn Bachand and his group, Bishen, are playing a house concert at Shady Grove on Aug. 5. (Photo courtesy Michel van Rhijn Photography)

Did you notice, in all the excitement about Sunfest that there’s a new rule at Laketown Ranch these here days?

I saw it enforced at Laketown Rock.

No re-entry after 8 p.m.

That means no dashing back and forth to the camper for whatever reason, or you might be disappointed. When 8 p.m. nears, make sure you’ve got what you need, get on in to the concert bowl, and let the good times roll.

***

Quinn Bachand’s Brishen is appearing in a house concert at Shady Grove at 1108 Fern Ridge Dr. in Mill Bay on Sunday, Aug. 5 starting at 7:30 p.m.

His mom, Marie, has passed me the info, including a couple of quotes.

“Brishen is a wonderfully creative and entertaining tour de force from Canada’s hottest young guitarist.” —Tim Readman, Penguin Eggs Magazine, and “Quinn has depth and maturity to match his unending virtuosity and aptitude on the guitar.” —John Jorgenson.

Bachand and his band serve up their own take on western, euro-gypsy and swing. Check out www.brishenmusic.com and listen to their newest album, Blue Verdun on Bandcamp: https://quinnbachandsbrishen.bandcamp.com/releases

Remember though, this is a house concert, and the setting is intimate and informal so it’s a great chance to get close to the musicians, but it also means that the $17 tickets are very limited.

Get them by going to Eventbrite and entering Quinn Bachand’s Brishen @ Shady Grove.

***

I’m announcing this now because you’ll want time to slooooowwwwlllyyy get ready for it.

Cittaslow Cowichan’s seventh annual “Dinner in White” is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 12 starting at 4:30 p.m.

This event is free, but a donation to Cittaslow is appreciated. Please RSVP to https://www.cittaslowcowichan.org/dinner-in-white/ as organizers need to confirm final numbers before the event for tables, chairs etc.

They take care of the tables, chairs and white tablecloths, but, the note said, “we ask you to bring your own local food, and a dish to share as well as cutlery. In the spirit of zero waste, we ask you to use reusable containers and cutlery. Because it’s in a park we cannot serve beverages or food so please bring your own drinks, and yes you can bring wine!”

Don’t forget to dress up in those posh looking whites and enjoy an outdoor summer meal with friends en plein air, Parisian style.

***

A happy note from the folks at Adagé: “Congratulations to Mara and Britt who recently auditioned to be a part of Team Canada for the Dance World Cup in Europe in 2019. Both girls have been selected for the ballet, jazz, contemporary and tap Teams. Both girls will be travelling to Portugal next year!”

I add my congratulations to these young performers for showing yet again that you can make it anywhere if you start in the Cowichan Valley.

***

There’s a whisper on the wind from 251 Craig St. that Imagine That! has something different for us this week.

“We’re celebrating a landmark on Aug. 3, 2018,” says Katie Daniel.

“That day marks the beginning of Imagine That!’s 25th year as an artisans’ co-operative in downtown Duncan. A group of Cowichan Valley artists created Imagine That! back in 1994, hoping that a year-round venue to showcase the work of Island artists might be a winning idea. It certainly is.

“The managing members of the co-op are proud of the 80-some artists who create the ever-changing selection of the finest local art and craft pieces. Each time you visit Imagine That!, you meet one of the volunteer artists who helps to operate the shop and make it a success.

“Our heartfelt appreciation goes to our patrons — loyal locals who frequently drop in, and casual visitors who have heard about our incredible variety of paintings, pottery, glass, wood, metal, and fibre. This story is a happy one because of them. Thank you!”

***

Terry Harrison has fired along a note to remind me that once again the Visions Artists are taking over the mezzanine in the Maritime Centre in Cowichan Bay to present a Summer Art Show and Sale.

They’ll be there for three weeks, from Aug. 4 until Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day with artists on hand to meet visitors and show them around the exhibit.

Taking part are painter Bev Robertson, photographers Brigette Furlonger and Neil Fatin, pencil artist Donna Birtwistle, jewelry designers Susan Whyte and Karen Bottcher, as well as Rosemary Danaher, who is also a potter, Lyndsay Hunley, potter and Harrison herself, who is a painter on glass, tile and fabric.

For more information: www.visionsarttour.ca or phone 250-743-3862.