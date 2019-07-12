Lexi Bainas column: Antique trucks, bluegrass extravaganza, a casting call, and a chance to watch history being made

The Cowichan Valley is full of excitement this weekend

The Antique Truck Show at the BC Forest Discovery Centre is always a big draw for families. Why not drop by after you’ve been to the parade in Duncan this weekend? (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

Downtown Duncan isn’t the only place where there’s exciting events this weekend.

The Antique Truck Show is back at the BC Forest Discovery Centre Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14.

You don’t have to be an antique yourself to enjoy this event: it’s fun for the entire family.

Hosted with the American Truck Historical Society’s Vancouver Island Chapter, it’s open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days.

Trucks of all sizes will be on display, like a 1910 steam Mann truck, a 1919 Oldsmobile truck (Oldsmobile? You bet! Come out and take a look).

This year there is also a special feature of antique fire trucks. The centre’s “almost famous” barbecue will be fired up “to keep the good times’ rollin’ and your belly full,” promises manager Chris Gale.

And there’s more.

Your one reduced admission ticket gets you two days of fun and steam train rides all weekend.

Please note: Many areas, walkways, washrooms, and train are wheelchair accessible. (Note from Lexi: I have seen the lift on the train in action, and it is really cool and works beautifully.)

It’s an event you don’t want to miss.

Admission for two days: adult: $10; senior: $8; student: $8; child: $8; toddlers two years and under get in free.

Sponsors: Save-On-Foods Duncan, Three Point Creative, 897 Juice FM, Cowichan Valley Citizen, and Vivid Design have stepped up to help back this family event.

Visit https://www.bcforestdiscoverycentre.com for more information.

***

CASTING CALL:

The Kaatza Lakeside Players Society are looking for actors for a fun historical skit to be performed at the Town of Lake Cowichan 75th Anniversary Celebration on Aug. 17-18.

Get in touch with them at klpssocial@gmail.com or PM the Society on their Facebook page. They’ll know if they are going ahead with the project if enough actors sign up by July 16.

In other words, get on this now, if you’re in any way interested.

All ages and genders are welcome. Stay tuned for more announcements of the Society’s plans for the big 75th weekend.

***

If you’re in Chemainus tomorrow (Saturday, July 13), check out the Chemainus Bluegrass Extravaganza at Waterwheel Park.

This ninth consecutive event offers Back Porch Banjo at 2 p.m., Bluegrass Fever at 3:15 p.m., Malahat Drive at 4:30 p.m., Scout Mountain at 5:45 p.m., and Genevieve and the Wild Sundays at 7 p.m.

Since it’s held in a public park, organizers are asking for a donation of $20 to attend the event. Receptacles will be available, carried by clearly identified volunteers.

Seating is on wooden benches and there’s room for 100-200 people in front of the stage. However, since everyone is expecting a much bigger crowd, it’s a good idea to bring a comfortable lawnchair with you or a cushion, if you plan to use the benches.

Check out https://chemainusbluegrass.com/index.html for more info.

The festival part of the summer music series at Waterwheel Park is put on by the Chemainus Valley Cultural Arts Society, which is also planning an Island Rockabilly Jamboree.

Then, of course there are the CVAC Tuesday shows each week at Waterwheel Park. These start at 7 p.m. and most go until 9 p.m.

On July 16, you can enjoy the Ryder Bachman Band while on July 23, the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy makes a welcome return to the Waterwheel Park bandshell.

By July 30, it’s time for Blue Moon Marquee, on Aug. 6, it’s Beatlemania Unplugged, and on Aug. 13, it’s Summer and The Third Degree.

La Familia takes the stage on Aug. 20, and the season ends on Aug. 27 with Tropic Mayhem.

***

There’s an attempt being made at Lake Cowichan on July 21 to get an event into the Guiness Book of World Records, and you can either join it, or bring your family out to watch the craziness.

The Tube Shack calls their attempt to gather the largest group of tubers together in one place at one time “the most relaxing record in the book”. The goal is 215.10 metres of tubes along the river. Tube Shack owner Aaron Frisby claims it’s about 194 tubes.

It all starts at The Tube Shack near the weir at the head of the Cowichan River in Lake Cowichan at 9 a.m.

One thing you should not do, if you plan to enter, is wear sunscreen. The Tube Shack says, “we will have some river safe sunscreen for you at the shack.”

But if you’re going to watch from the shore with your family, sunscreen is a good idea. There are lots of riverside places to watch from: the Duck Pond park, Ohtaki Park, the car bridge sidewalks, Central Park, the Greendale Trestle, and Greendale Road near Little Beach where it all ends.

Why not watch them attempt to make history?