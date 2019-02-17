Lexi Bainas column: A big musical, a few casting calls, and a chat about outer space: some week!

Brentwood's producing 'West Side Story' soon but you can audition for Shakespeare this summer

Shawnigan Players are holding auditions for three plays: one of them by inimitable, much-loved actor, Bob Norris (above). (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

I got in touch with Edna Widenmaier, director of Arts, English AP, and Musical Theatre, at Brentwood College School recently for an update on their upcoming musical.

This year, it’s West Side Story, which she calls “a landmark in American musical theatre”.

The show will run Feb. 27 through March 2 with two performances on Saturday, March 2. Enhanced by set designs by James O’Leary, costumes by Sally Smith and a full professional orchestra, Sondheim’s retelling of the tragedy comes alive with the iconic memorable music of Leonard Bernstein.

Not surprisingly, “Brentwood College School is excited to take on the challenge of this complex dynamic show loosely based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.”

While Shakespeare created a timeless tale of love destroyed by senseless hatred based on what his crowds could understand, Jerome Robbins, Leonard Bernstein, Arthur Laurents and Stephen Sondheim “transformed that tale into a powerful message for modern audiences”, she says.

But, the world that West Side Story plunged into in the ’50s is still with us today. Gangs still war brutally for a piece of neighbourhood turf. Bigotry and racism still trigger murder. Love still struggles to survive in a violent world.

We see it every day on the news, in one way or another.

In West Side Story, Maria and Tony, the modern equivalent of Shakespeare’s “star-crossed lovers” are doomed by the social conditions of the violent streets of New York.

The creative team at Brentwood (Phil Newns, musical director; Lorraine Blake, choreographer; Don Armitage technical director; and, of course, Widenmaier as director/producer) are working with a large ensemble company of students to recreate this world at the T. Gil Bunch Centre for Arts at the College.

The show will run Feb. 27 through March 2 with two performances on Saturday, March 2.

“There is a place in everyone’s heart for ‘Maria’, ‘Tonight’, or ‘Somewhere’,” Widenmaier says, and I agree. I am humming them already.

Tickets are available in advance through the college’s on-line booking site: http://theatre.brentwood.bc.ca. Better book those favourite seats now. They’ll go fast.

***

It’s always great to get an email from lively Valley actress Laura Faulkner.

This time, she’s notified me that auditions are coming up for three Shawnigan Productions.

Yes, three!

This year’s summer Shakespeare Festival will feature Measure for Measure directed by Alex Gallacher and Much Ado About Nothing directed by Kim Phillips. Performance dates will be Aug. 6-18.

Also coming up is Immortal Memory by Bob Norris, an original play based on the life of legendary Scottish poet Robbie Burns, to be performed in late spring.

All three will be auditioned on the following dates: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Clements Centre, 5856 Clements St., in Duncan, and Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Shawnigan Lake Community Centre, 2804 Shawnigan Lake Rd., at Shawnigan Lake.

“There are many roles available for actors of all ages. There is no need to prepare audition material; however, if you are interested in a singing role in Immortal Memory, you are welcome to prepare a short song to be performed a cappella,” Faulkner says.

Check this out at https://www.facebook.com/events/231535424391633/

***

Valley author Sebastien Martin has recently published a book about an experience he had with extra-terrestrial creatures.

Called Inner Journey in Outer Space, Martin talks about what he has seen and experienced.

He has been featured on the Nshuo YouTube channel, talking in depth, but you can also find his book available on Amazon as one of the hottest new releases in their Occult section at https://www.amazon.ca/Inner-Journey-Outer-Sebastien-Martin/dp/1794499113/ref=zg_bsnr_954710_17?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=NPZ0CC0M5RAM4MZ92B6R

The Valley is a renowned area for astonishing experiences of the UFO kinds. Check it out.

lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter