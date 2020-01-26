Legendary Reggae guitarist Al Anderson to hit the stage in Sidney

Guitarist Al Anderson, who played with Bob Marley during the 1970s, will play in Sidney Jan. 30 when The Original Wailers will take to the stage of the Mary Winspear Centre (Submitted)

Al Anderson, who played lead guitar on several of Bob Marley’s classic Reggae songs, will take the stage in Sidney with the Original Wailers on Jan. 30 at the Mary Winspear Centre.

The American-born Anderson is the sole member of the band that played as the Wailers along with Marley during the mid-1970s, as Marley rose to global stardom. Anderson contributed to this fame through his work on classics such as No Woman, No Cry among others. Anderson’s musical achievements with Bob Marley and The Wailers include the platinum award-winning albums, Live at the Lyceum, Babylon by Bus and 10 times platinum album Legend.

Following Marley’s death, Anderson toured with Wailers and eventually formed the The Original Wailers in 2008.

RELATED: Crash Test Dummies bring their musical storytelling to Sidney in August

The Original Wailers received their own Grammy nomination in 2013 for their album Miracle, making it Anderson’s second Grammy nomination. The Original Wailers also include Chet Samuel (lead vocals/guitar), Omar Lopez (bass guitar), Paapa Nyarkoh (drums) and Adrian AK Cisneros (keyboards and organ) who continue the legacy of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ music. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show can be purchased at marywinspear.ca.