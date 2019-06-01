Leeroy Stagger returns to the Okanagan for a one-night show

Leeroy Stagger, B.C.-native and singer-songwriter, is returning to the Dream Café on June 2. (Photo by David Guenther).

The Dream Café is no stranger to talent, and it’s rare that an artist on their stage doesn’t return. For some, the time apart isn’t long at all.

Back for a solo performance on June 2 is B.C. native Leeroy Stagger, bringing his unique sound to the intimate stage of the Dream Café.

The singer-songwriter was at the café earlier this year as part of the third annual tour of the Black Hen Roadshow, with other Dream Café performers including Steve Marriner of Monkey Junk, Ndidi Onokwulu, and seven-time Juno Award Winner Steve Dawson.

This time on his own, Stagger will be bringing his own particular brand of music, often called alt-country, to the Dream Café on June 2. Debuting as a solo artist with his first album in 2002, Stagger has built up a solid repertoire, with 11 albums now under his belt, as well as tours with the likes of the Pixies, Modest Mouse, Steve Earle, and Evan Dando.

Stagger’s music has been heard on shows including Grey’s Anatomy and Sons of Anarchy. His latest album, Love Versus, is the first recorded at Stagger’s home studio in southern Alberta. Some of the highlights of the album include the recruitment of Elvis Costello’s longtime drummer Pete Thomas, as well as Crooked Old World featuring Canadian artist Joel Plaskett.

Tickets for the show are available now, with premium seating at $38 and seating in the wings at $28. To get your tickets, call the Dream Café at 250-490-9012 or stop in at the restaurant.

