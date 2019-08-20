Latino-American rock ‘n’ roll band The Mavericks coming to Kelowna

Kelowna is the only B.C. stop on the band's worldwide tour

The Mavericks are set to take the stage at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct. 15. (Contributed)

Hit ’90s band The Mavericks are taking their music across the world in celebration of 30 years and have chosen Kelowna as one of the stops.

The Mavericks will take the stage at Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct. 15, marking the only B.C. stop on the self-described “rock ‘n’ roll-country-Tejano” band’s tour.

READ MORE: ‘Ghost bike’ memorial installed where Kelowna cyclist was killed by truck

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with killing wife and two daughters returns to court

The Miami-born band reunited in 2012 reigniting their fusion of Latino and American music.

“We’re going to be bringing stuff out from the very early material right up to the most current,” said guitarist and long-time Maverick Eddie Perez.

“And we’re going to present that in a way that’s a little special. A real production, shall we say!”

Since the band reunited, they promised they would never become a “nostalgia act.”

“I’m not one to look back, I never have been,” said co-founder, singer and key songwriter Raul Malo. “I always want to move forward with our music and look to the future, and our fans want that too — they always respond really well to every new album.

“But if you can’t celebrate 30 years in such a tough business as the music industry, what can you celebrate? I’m proud that we’ve made our mark and it’s good to celebrate that. I think we’ve found the perfect way to mark these 30 years without thinking only about the past and I’m really excited to get out and play these shows.”

In 1996 the group won a Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for their song Here Comes the Rain. The track also reached number four on the Canadian country charts.

Tickets for the show are available here.

@michaelrdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.