Latest World Community film aims to erase the stigmatization surrounding mental illness

Mental illness was affecting one in five Canadians even before COVID-19, and the pandemic only served to increase those numbers.

The new documentary, Orchestrating Change (85 min) tells the inspiring story of the Me2/Orchestra, the only orchestra in the world created by and for people living with mental illness and those who support them.

World Community is hosting an online screening available any time between March 26 and 28.

The orchestra’s mission is to erase the stigmatization of people living with mental illness through the creation of beautiful music, community, compassion and understanding… one concert at a time. Most importantly, it is changing the lives of the musicians and audiences in ways they never imagined.

ORCHESTRATING CHANGE PREVEW CLIPD 6-20 from Barbara Multer-Wellin on Vimeo.

With compelling characters, animation, even humour, Orchestrating Change addresses many of the myths about mental illness by showing what living with a mental illness is really like — with both setbacks and accomplishments. The film challenges audiences to reconsider their preconceived notions about mental illness. For those living with a diagnosis, it is empowering.

The film culminates in an extraordinary concert that is a triumph for Me2/Orchestra’s conductor and co-founder, Ronald Braunstein, who lives with bipolar disorder and thought he might never conduct again, and for the musicians, their families, and the audience.

Go to www.worldcommunity.cafor links to purchase tickets ($10/ individual, $16/ household, $8 limited income).

