Latest exhibits from TOSH in Qualicum Beach accessible online

The latest art exhibits at The Old School House Arts Centre (TOSH) in Qualicum Beach are now accessible online.

While TOSH still remains closed to the public due to current COVID-19 social distancing precautions, the centre has provided an alternative virtual viewing experience for patrons.

Currently on display is the work of Alexa Johnston and Kelly Corbett.

Johnston’s ‘Moments’ exhibit will be on display until Feb. 27, in the volunteer gallery. In a release from TOSH, Johnston describes her exhibit as “motherhood captured in moments, in-between snack, during naps and through sleepless nights.”

“These paintings were my solace, my break from the noise. I would turn to the quiet of these moments. Realizing that despite this year of challenges, there has also been beauty, change and lightness.”

Kelly Corbett’s ‘Extent’ exhibit will also be on display until Feb. 27, in the Brown Gallery.

In the public release, Corbett said she chose the title as it reflects two aspects; that she creates large scale realistic paintings; and that those paintings depict some of the vast and varied landscapes of British Columbia.

“As a realist painter, my motivation is to share my visual experiences, to create paintings that speak both to me and to others about the beauty that exists in British Columbia.”

