Late Company to be showcased at the Kelowna Rotary Centre for the Arts

The play will run May 14 to 17

Late Company by Jordan Tannahill will be presented in Kelowna.

Directed by Brian Haigh, the intimate experience will be hosted by The Kelowna Theatre Society May 14 to 17.

One Year After a Tragedy, Two Families Sit Down to Dinner.

Following the death of their son by suicide one year ago two grieving parents invite their late son’s bully and his parents over for dinner in hopes of finding peace and reconciliation following the event. Not everything goes as planned… The play examines responsibility, blame, hypocrisy, and homophobia. There’s a touch of Greek Drama in the way it interrogates ideas of justice, forgiveness and revenge.

The show will then go to Salmon Arm to play for the Okanagan Zone Festival May 18.

The play will take place in Kelowna May 14 to 17 7p.m. at the Tool Box Theatre in the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna.

Tickets are available at www.theatrekelownasociety.org/late-company

