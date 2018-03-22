Last Rossland indoor market of the season

The Rossland Mountain Market Society is hosting our last indoor farmers' market for the winter.

The Rossland Mountain Market Society is hosting our last indoor farmers’ market for the winter this Saturday, March 24 from 1 – 5 p.m. in downtown Rossland at the Miner’s Hall.

This is the perfect opportunity to support small local businesses, and stock up on all kinds of delicious local food and seasonal produce. We welcome 24 vendors from Grand Forks to Creston who are dedicated to providing our community with locally grown and produced goods.

We always have a wonderful array of local artisans showcasing their handcrafted work and this market will boast clothing, jewelry, skincare products, herbal products and more.

We are very excited to host an awesome line-up of live music as well. Making their debut appearance at the market is duo Shelley Ackerman and Michael Gifford playing from 1-3 p.m. followed up by Dave Scanlan who will play from 3 – 5 p.m.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic market. It’s a perfect thing to do while you take a break from the National skiing taking place in our beautiful town this weekend. Admission is free (by donation). See you there.