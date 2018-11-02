The Elk Tribe, made up of Brayden, Zach, Amanda and Levi Harder, and David McMaster, perform at the Salmar Classic Oct. 26 for their final show as a band. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Last number

The Shuswap's Elk Tribe give their last performance together

The Shuswap’s Elk Tribe, made up of Brayden, Zach, Amanda and Levi Harder, and David McMaster, performed their final concert together at the Salmar Classic on Friday, Oct. 26. Opening for the band was Jesse Mast.

Photos by Jodi Brack/Salmon Arm Observer

Previous story
UFV theatre department presents Rock: A Play of Northern Ontario
Next story
Experience Oak Bay artists’ home studios this weekend

Just Posted

Most Read