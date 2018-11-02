Last number

The Shuswap's Elk Tribe give their last performance together

The Elk Tribe, made up of Brayden, Zach, Amanda and Levi Harder, and David McMaster, perform at the Salmar Classic Oct. 26 for their final show as a band. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Shuswap’s Elk Tribe, made up of Brayden, Zach, Amanda and Levi Harder, and David McMaster, performed their final concert together at the Salmar Classic on Friday, Oct. 26. Opening for the band was Jesse Mast.

Photos by Jodi Brack/Salmon Arm Observer