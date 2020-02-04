Larry Ayre Trio serving up jazz in Courtenay

On Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Avalanche Bar and Grill, the Georgia Straight Jazz Society will be welcoming back the Larry Ayre Trio. This year, Ayre will be presenting something new as he has invited Chad Pabianek to join him on the Avalanche stage. The interplay of these two accomplished guitarists achieves an exciting blend of rhythm and melody that brings fresh energy to the jazz repertoire. They will be solidly supported by John Hyde on acoustic bass.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Avalanche Bar and Grill, the Georgia Straight Jazz Society will be welcoming back the Larry Ayre Trio. This year, Ayre will be presenting something new as he has invited Chad Pabianek to join him on the Avalanche stage. The interplay of these two accomplished guitarists achieves an exciting blend of rhythm and melody that brings fresh energy to the jazz repertoire. They will be solidly supported by John Hyde on acoustic bass.

Ayre is an experienced guitarist and music teacher who has been performing in the Comox Valley for over 25 years. He was leader of the Larry Ho Blues Show and then went on to lead Larry Ho’s Jive Five. You can hear some of the Jive Five’s original swing songs on Larry’s website www.larryayreguitarist.com

Also check out his Facebook page Larry Ayre Blues.

Pabianek is a relative newcomer to the Comox Valley music scene. A talented young multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, Pabianek hails originally from Flin Flon, Man. He works regularly hosting several open mic gigs and has just released his first CD of original material. Ayre and Pabianek play in a duo together with Pabianuk on acoustic bass, as well as in the two-guitar format they will be showcasing at the Avalanche.

Pabianek is adventurous and experiments with many styles, and he loves playing jazz.

This dynamic duo will be joined by Hyde on acoustic bass – an accomplished musician who moved to the North Island a few years ago after a distinguished career playing and teaching in Calgary and Edmonton.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Avalanche Bar and Grill on Eighth Street. Admission is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Go to www.georgiastraightjazz.com to see the 2020 calendar of great shows.