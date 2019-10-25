Larger than life night of country music hitting SOEC on Friday

Country stars Dallas Smith and Dean Brody to perform with The Reklaws and more!

Country music stars Dallas Smith (pictured) and Dean Brody are bringing their Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone tour to the SOEC Oct. 25. (Photo: Youtube)

Country music stars Dallas Smith and Dean Brody are bringing their cross Canada tour, Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone, to the South Okanagan Events Centre this Friday night.

The concert, which kicked off in Sault Ste. Marie on Sept. 18, has guest appearances from award-winning country musicians Chad Brownlee, MacKenzie Porter and the Juno-nominated duo The Reklaws.

It promises to be a larger-than-life night of country music.

Smith said it’s a co-headlining tour, so he and Brody take turns opening and closing the shows.

“We built a show into one so Dean and I will come up together with both bands, there are two drum risers and we kind of jam each other’s songs for the first and then we each take our turns,” Smith said.

“It starts with both of us and ends with both of us. It’s about a two-hour concert. So it’s different from what you would normally see.”

With multiple JUNO Awards and CCMA Awards under their belts, Brody and Smith are considered to be two of the most celebrated artists on the Canadian Country music scene today.

Smith has had eight singles top the Canadian country music charts, including Wastin’ Gas, Autographs, Side Effects, Sky Stays This Blue, Make ‘Em Like You, Rhinestone World and his most recent hit, Drop.

“It’s a pretty progressive country song,” he said of Drop. “It’s really interesting to see how people have taken this one.”

Brody has produced well-known hit singles, including Brothers, which broke onto the U.S. charts hitting the Billboard Top 30 in 2009.

His later hits include Dirt Road Scholar, Undone, Roll That Barrel Out, Trail in Life, People Know You By Your First Name, Little Yellow Blanket, Canadian Girls, Bob Marley, It’s Friday, Bounty, Crop Circles, Bring Down the House, Time and 8th Day.

Brody’s most recent singles — Good Goodbye, Dose of Country and Whiskey in a Teacup — have all reached Top 10 in Canada.

Smith said he and all the musicians on the tour are friends. They all thought the tour was a good idea.

“We’re both veterans,” he said of himself and Brody. “We knew that we’d get along and have a blast together.”

With only two shows left in the tour, Smith said it feels bittersweet to almost be done.

“It’s almost kind of sad that we aren’t going to be spending each day together,” he said.

Tickets for Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone are available online.

