LARGE POPCORN, EXTRA BUTTER: Spotlight on Indigenous filmmakers

by Jason Asbell

The Civic is pleased to present the first of four films by Indigenous filmmakers that we have scheduled throughout the month of October, following the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30.

The Road Forward, a musical documentary by Marie Clements, connects a pivotal moment in Canada’s civil rights history — the beginnings of Indian Nationalism in the 1930s — with the powerful momentum of First Nations activism today.

The Road Forward‘s stunningly shot musical sequences, performed by an ensemble of some of Canada’s finest vocalists and musicians, seamlessly connect past and present with soaring vocals, blues, rock, and traditional beats. Don’t miss this screening on Friday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m., or the other films in this series: Nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up and Incident at Restigouche in a double bill on Oct. 15 and Kayak to Klemtu on Oct. 22. We are grateful to Rona for their generous sponsorship of this series. Admission by donation.

Beginning Friday evening, the last James Bond film starring Daniel Craig was one of the first major films to be repeatedly pushed back due to the global pandemic, but unlike many of the other tentpole films of that time, it didn’t move to a streaming or premium video-on-demand. Producers understood the wait for a theatrical release was worth it, that the theatrical experience is worth it.

Well, the long wait from April 2020 is over and I’m happy to say that No Time to Die opens tomorrow on your local cinema’s big screen. Again, I would like to extend our apologies for pushing the date forward requiring full vaccination, but the increase to 50 per cent capacity means that we will be able to fulfill the demand for this exciting film while ensuring the greatest safety for Civic Theatre patrons.

There is nothing like experiencing the joys, heartache and high stakes intensity of a story from the edge of your seat communally with your community, be they friends, family or strangers, but all humans, sharing in the human condition. I was just recently on a hike to Monica Meadows with my son and neighbourhood friends. The sky was beautiful and sunny, and I was struck by the larch, which was a glow in the brightest gold all around us.

But what struck me just as much, was how even at an almost three-hour drive away and about 1,700 metres further up, how many people I knew or recognized from the Nelson streets in that meadow, All along the winding path where it opened up, clumps of people were catching up. It could have been a scene off Baker Street pre-pandemic. We certainly live in a magical place where we can experience the majestic mountains together at one moment and then meet up again to travel the world with Bond in our community-saved theatre the next.

Perhaps in a couple week’s time, following a creek-side walk along damp forest trails, I will run into you picking up some spice at the Kootenay Tamil Kitchen Masala Shop before striking out to the arid desert Dune(s) of Arrakis. Perhaps we will ride a great sandworm together on Oct. 22.

Jason Asbell is programming director and Muad’Dib acolyte for The Civic Theatre

