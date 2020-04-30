Lantzville fiddler releases new album on his 18th birthday

Lantzville fiddler Quin Etheridge-Pedden is releasing his second album, Out of the Blue. (Photo courtesy Kelli Etheridge)

Quin Etheridge-Pedden is celebrating his 18th birthday with a new album.

On May 1 the Lantzville fiddler is releasing his second record, Out of the Blue. It’s his first album to be composed entirely of original material, as Etheridge-Pedden’s debut, Embark, released May 1, 2017, was made up of mostly covers.

“The biggest thing was probably just being able to say that this was all of my work and this is everything that I have,” he said.

Etheridge-Pedden is launching the record with a CD release concert at the Duncan Showroom. He’ll be playing to an empty venue, but the performance will be live-streamed on the Duncan Showroom Facebook page. It will be a solo show, with Etheridge-Pedden playing guitar, fiddle and cajon box drum with the help of a loop pedal and some effects.

“I think it’s going to be a bit weird,” he said of his live-stream debut. “But it’s something I’ll have to get used to where we’re at right now. But it’ll be fun.”

Etheridge-Pedden said he’s been working on the album for the past two years, but he’s been getting ideas for it since right after Embark. During that time he released his first song featuring himself on vocals, he’s “really been working on my guitar skills” and his composing has become more complex and “thought-out.”

“My goal was just do everything that I can, which is the fiddle and the guitar parts, and bring in the musicians that I need to support me to take it to the next level, which is the instruments that I can’t play,” he said.

Other musicians on the record include past collaborators Nick Mintenko on bass, Sara Marreiros on vocals and Geoff Horrocks on piano. Also appearing is 17-year-old drummer Sara Varro. While Etheridge-Pedden started his musical career as a traditional fiddle player, he said he the new record defies categorization.

“It’s a little bit hard to define, I would say,” Etheridge-Pedden said. “I think where it comes from is quite Celtic, but I’ve taken it kind of in a contemporary way and added some newer styles and newer twists on the music.”

Out of the Blue is available here.

WHAT’S ON … Quin Etheridge-Pedden CD release show live-streamed on the Duncan Showroom Youtube channel on Friday, May 1 at 6 p.m.

Nanaimo News Bulletin