Lantzville ceramic artist hosts fall and winter craft market

Lantzville ceramic artist Heather Goldminc is hosting a fall and winter craft market at her Clayworks Studio over the Thanksgiving long weekend. (Photo courtesy Kim Plumley)

Ceramic artist Heather Goldminc is hosting a fall and winter craft market at her Lantzville studio.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend Goldminc presents Let’s Be Thankful, a three-day event featuring a variety of area artists showcasing their work under tents in the backyard of Goldminc’s Clayworks Studio.

During the summer Goldminc’s property was one of the stops on the Vancouver Island Symphony’s backyard pop-up concert series. She said those performances “went off without a hitch” and that encouraged her to arrange her own COVID-19-conscious event. She said she was also inspired by Comox Valley’s Filberg Festival.

“What we realized is that people are really hungry right now for new experiences. To do something that they just haven’t had a chance to do over the last number of months,” Goldminc said. “And this is something that we can do safely outside and under a tent.”

To suit the Thanksgiving season, Goldminc invited floral artist Cori Lynn Germiquet, who will have Thanksgiving centrepieces on display and will demonstrate floral arranging. Nature photographer George Plumley, who Goldminc says gets up early to take “serene” pictures of the ocean, will have his work on offer. His daughter, Ella Rose Plumley, an artist who does woodcut designs and punch needle embroidery, will also share her work. Painter Janet McDonald will feature her collection of painted pillow covers, which Goldminc said evoke the Group of Seven.

Lantzville fiddler Quin Etheridge-Pedden will entertain attendees on Sunday and refreshments will be provided by pastry chef Scott Briggeman and Regard Coffee.

With Halloween in mind, McNabb’s Farm has donated a pumpkin patch and Goldminc has created a series of T-shirts that put a spooky twist on famous paintings with $5 from each sale benefitting the Loaves and Fishes Food Bank.

Goldminc will also have her latest seasonal ceramic work on display, and for the first time her work will be available in wood form as well. She said her bother and husband have been at work in “Santa’s workshop” creating children’s toys and home decor items based on her blueprints. Goldminc said it’s been “amazing” working with them and watching them develop their skills.

“The wood allows a certain type of style, this folksy look, come alive and it really is something I’ve looked into for ages,” she said. “Now that we’ve got this ability to produce these pieces it’s really special to be able to keep pushing the boundaries of my art.”

WHAT’S ON … Heather Goldminc presents Let’s Be Thankful at Clayworks Studio, 7060 Arbutus Cres., Lantzville, on Oct. 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

RELATED: Lantzville ceramicist creating clay hearts to honour health-care workers

RELATED: Expanding Lantzville ceramics studio presenting open house

arts@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin