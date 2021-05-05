Lantzville artist showcasing spring-themed ceramics and concept paintings

Lantzville-based ceramic artist Heather Goldminc will be displaying the concept art behind her clay pieces at her upcoming Mother’s Day sale. (Photo courtesy Kimberly Plumley)

After more than 20 years making and selling ceramic art, Lantzville’s Heather Goldminc has attracted a loyal following, and by popular demand she’s now letting her collectors get their hands on her blueprints.

This weekend, Goldminc is hosting her annual spring Mother’s Day Sale at her Clayworks Studio in Lantzville, and for the first time her clay pieces will be sold alongside the sketches and paintings on which they are based.

“People are looking towards those now to start collecting so we’ll have our first collection here available to our local people and then those will be put on our online marketplace to sell worldwide,” Goldminc said.

She said her collectors on Facebook have been asking for her to make her paintings available for some time. When she became a ceramic artist, Goldminc said “it never, ever occurred to me that I’d have to have good drawing skills.”

“If I look at what I was able to draw 30 years ago, I could get something across,” Goldminc said. “But what I’ve been able to do now, because I’ve had to hone my skills, I’ve become a pretty good watercolour artist. And it’s fun because I’m still able to get across the whimsy and the three-dimensionality.”

Aside from her watercolour paintings, Goldminc will also be launching a line of gift cards and collectible cards. She’ll also be selling masks and donating the funds to the Vancouver Island Symphony and she’ll be auctioning a wooden pedal-powered Batmobile her husband and brother made, with partial proceeds going toward the Loaves and Fishes Community Food Bank.

Goldminc said she plans on making her paintings and drawings a permanent part of her practice, even though she was initially surprised by the interest.

“I never, ever thought of them as anything more than part of a working concept,” she said. “And suddenly you see it as something completely different.”

WHAT’S ON … Heather Goldminc Mother’s Day sale at Clayworks Studio, 7060 Arbutus Cres., Lantzville on Friday, May 7 from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

