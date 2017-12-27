Lani Alton Society and Comox Valley Food Bank to benefit from next 1st Tuesday Fundraiser

he next 1st Tuesday Fundraiser at the Mex Pub will be on Jan. 2, 2018 with guest performers Tina Filipinno and Kel Kelly. The proceeds from the admission donations will benefit the Comox Valley Food Bank Society.

Tina Filipinno and Kel will perform at the first 1st Tuesday Fundraiser of 2018, Jan. 2 at the Mex Pub.

he next 1st Tuesday Fundraiser at the Mex Pub will be on Jan. 2, 2018 with guest performers Tina Filipinno and Kel Kelly. The proceeds from the admission donations will benefit the Comox Valley Food Bank Society.

Many people know the smiling face of Lani Alton – she is a shining light in our community. While living independently for a number of years now, the funding she receives for her support does not include some very essential services.

Though Lani is confined to a wheelchair for her waking hours, and suffers from the muscle stress and spasticity of cerebral palsy, she does not receive adequate funding for all the health services she needs, such as chiropractic, massage therapy, physiotherapy and counselling. Funds for these services are generated by a small group of volunteers who form the board of the Lani Alton Society, whose primary purpose is to assure that Lani gets the care that she needs and deserves.

Kel Kelly and Tina Filippino are a duo known for their long history of community activism and involvement. Tina is renowned for her ongoing work with the Letzsing Community Choirs. Tina’s three choirs, comprising many people who have been afraid to sing in the past, now have more than 150 singers.

Kel has been spending more and more time in the musical world, writing songs from the heart, about what life brings to us all. For the last few years Kel and Tina have been combining their voices just for the love of it and, from time to time, to raise money for the Lani Alton Society. In the process they have been focusing more and more on their original songs, which feature moving messages surrounded by sweet harmonies. “We love to sing together,” says Kel. “At this point in our lives, the pleasure of combining our male and female voices is hard to exaggerate.”

The evening will feature a repertoire of mostly original songs written by Kel and Tina, that cover the territory between young love, running for freedom, blue whales, grief and loss and love of family.

The Lani Alton Society will be at the event to accept cash donations

The Comox Valley Foodbank Society, (CVFS) a regular at the event, will be there to accept food donations for families in the valley who are in need. The CVFS has been providing support for local families for 34 years under the direction of Jeff Hampton and reaches a wide range of rural and urban populations in the Comox Valley. Food donations are greatly appreciated. For more info about the CVFS or to donate online visit http://comoxvalleyfoodbank.com

The evening will start at 7:30 with a few tunes by hosts Scott Lyle and Lainie Laughlin, followed by Tina and Kel.