Langley’s Wish Upon A Star moves back to Surrey

Langley locals Carla Fraser and Brad McLean are retiring from hosting their elaborate light display.

Wish Upon A Star is revealing the display on Dec. 1. Courtesy Amanda Bos

A Christmas light display that started in Surrey and moved to Langley, is once again returning ‘home.’

The Langley community may be familiar with the Wish Upon A Star residential light show put on by local couple Carla Fraser and Brad McLean. It’s been a recognizable feature in Brookswood since 2015, after Fraser and McLean moved from Surrey.

“We started putting lights up at our house, then we kept buying more lights, and more lights. At some point we sat down and said ‘we have to stop buying lights or turn into the crazy Christmas people.’ And we opted for crazy Christmas,” said Fraser.

READ MORE: Brightening the night with 40,000 lights

But this year, the couple is retiring and moving to a rural community. So, they passed their display along to their old neighbours in Surrey, who promised to carry on the holiday tradition.

“We’re helping them with the entire process, and then from then on, it’ll be all theirs,” Fraser said.

“It’s nice the legacy is carrying on and it’s not going to disappear just because we’re retiring,” she added.

More than 40,000 Christmas lights and various display pieces have been moved to Amanda Bos’ home at 19367 62A Ave. in Surrey.

Bos, her husband Brandon, and four children will be hosting the grand opening of this year’s Wish Upon A Star this weekend.

As Fraser’s previous neighbours, the new host family knew what they were getting into when they agreed to take over.

“We’ve always been big Christmas people but never to this extent,” laughed Bos.

“We’ve always enjoyed being involved in it with Brad and Carla, and it’s important to have it be continued after they retire.”

Bos’ family has been arranging the display since October.

“It’s been fun. Our kids quite enjoy it,” Bos added.

And many of the fan favourites seen at previous shows can be spotted in the new location.

“It still has Santa flying from the roof, Mr. Christmas, singing elves, hot chocolate,” Fraser said.

“I’m sad we’re not going to have it, but I’m really, really happy it’s going to carry on and kids can still enjoy it. We created a legacy through accident that will be carried on by another family. It’s kind of bittersweet.”

The Wish Upon A Star reveal night is on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 7 to 9 p.m., at 19367 62A Ave. in Surrey.

Hot chocolate is available by donation, and all money raised goes to BC Children’s Hospital.

Last year’s display raised approximately $4,400.

After the reveal night, the display will be open nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight.

CALLING ALL CHRISTMAS DISPLAYS:

If you have a Christmas or holiday light display in your yard to share with the community, send us an email with your name, display dates, address, photo, video, and brief description to entertainment@langleytimes.com with the subject line ‘Langley Lights’ or call Miranda at 604-514-6752.