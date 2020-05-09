Langley’s Mark Forsythe, host of Valley Voices, earns ‘Best News and Media Award’

The recognition was awarded by the British Columbia Historical Federation

The British Columbia Historical Federation (BCHF) announced Langley Heritage Society’s own Mark Forsythe is the recipient of the 2019 Best News and Media Award.

Each year, the BCHF offers a certificate and cash prize of $250 for published news and media resources by members, which includes newsletters, blogs, social media campaigns, print media campaigns, videos and podcasts.

Forsythe is the host of Valley Voices, a podcast which promotes public history in the Fraser Valley.

“I was surprised and tickled to learn that Valley Voices is being recognized this way by the BC Historical Federation, an organization that is all about promoting further awareness and research into British Columbia’s history,” Forsythe said. “I enjoy sharing stories about the Fraser Valley, and learning about our history in the process.”

Forsythe went on to say that he shares the award with the Langley Heritage Society, the Langley Centennial Museum and its curator Kobi Christian, as well as local historians like Warren Sommer and Jane Watt, and CIVL Radio at the University of the Fraser Valley.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 health situation, the BCHF annual conference scheduled for June has been cancelled.

The prizes are being announced early and plans are in the works for ways to honour winners during the BCHF conference in 2021

The British Columbia Historical Federation (BCHF) encourages interest in the history of British Columbia through research, presentation, and support in its role as an umbrella organization for provincial historical societies.

Established in 1922, the Federation currently provides a collective voice for over 100 member societies and 24,000 individuals in the provincial not-for-profit historical sector.

“Valley Voices is on hiatus during the pandemic, but I’m looking forward to getting back to the CIVL Studios when it’s safe to do so,” Forsythe noted, encouraging listeners to tune in to broadcasts from the previous two years at https://tinyurl.com/y4hsp86p.

