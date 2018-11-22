Langleyites needed for cast and crew of spring’s Joseph

Auditions happen Nov. 27 and Dec. 1 for Joseph and the Amazing Techicolor Dreamcoat.

Ken Hildebrandt is looking for thespians 12 years and older for Gallery 7’s spring production. Auditions are next week. (Special to Black Press)

Gallery 7 wants to bring Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical spectacular Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to life on their Abbotsford stage next spring, and is looking for cast and crew from Langley, and beyond.

The Abbotsford-based theatre troupe frequently features Langley residents, and with numerous players needed for the March showing, director Ken Hildebrandt said he’s casting the audition net wide.

“This show will be our 100th production, and we’re looking forward to celebrating the milestone with this highly entertaining musical,” he said, noting auditions for performers 12 years and older are being held both Nov. 27 and Dec. 1.

Information and tryout sign ups are available online through www.gallery7theatre.com, or by calling 604-504-5940.

Hopefuls will be assigned a time slot and a monologue, and will be asked to prepare up to 16 bars of music in their usual vocal range from a musical of their choice.

Auditions will be held at Gallery 7’s rehearsal hall at 34595 3rd Ave. in Abbotsford.

Hildebrandt is also looking for theatre lovers interested in working behind the scenes on Joseph, as assistant stage managers, running crew, and lighting operator.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

rhooper@langleyadvance.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________