Langley teen stars in upcoming music video

Melody Marie David recorded a music video at the Creekside Cafe that will be released on Nov. 30.

As long as she can remember, singing has always been a part of her life.

Fifteen-year-old Melody Marie David fills her spare time with singing, film making, and acting.

“As soon as I started talking, I began singing,” said Melody.

And with a lot of practice and supportive parents behind her, Melody recorded her first cover song at White Rock’s Turtle Studios and hired a local video production team called All in One Productions to create a music video.

“I just wanted to do it all and have that experience for my first song,” Melody said.

The production team transformed Langley’s Creekside Cafe into the set of Melody’s music video, which is being released on Nov. 30.

“It’s kind of crazy seeing it all come together because I’ve always wanted to do it and now it’s happening. I know this is what I want to do in the future. I can’t picture myself in an office job. I just want to make more music now.” said Melody.

Melody’s father Steve David, also performed as a singer and songwriter until 2005, and said he wanted his daughter’s first song release to ‘”go out with a bang.”

“It says a lot about where she is at in her confidence level. She’s become fearless and confident and she wants to make an impact,” said Steve.

Melody’s music video is a cover of a song called Lie to Me from her favourite band, 5 Seconds of Summer.

Steve added that Melody hasn’t always had a performer personality.

“She was a very shy girl. Music never even crossed my mind as an avenue for her.”

But after placing third in a national public speaking competition in middle school, Steve said “her shell was cracked.”

At RE Mountain Secondary school, Melody takes a film class and stars in short films, but has yet to perform a live concert.

Some artists that inspire Melody include Selena Gomez, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Halsey.

In the future, Melody wants to continue creating and performing music professionally.

“I can’t just sit around and be lazy. I have to go out and get it,” added Melody.

After she graduates, Melody is interested in going to film school and pursuing music.

The music video will be released on Nov. 30 online: https://www.melody-marie.com/