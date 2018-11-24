Langley teacher performs in classic show

Alison Nystrom, TWU and KPU instructor is performing in Handel's Messiah on Dec. 1.

The Surrey City Orchestra is performing Handel’s Messiah on Dec. 1. Courtesy Ellen Farrugia

The vocals of a Langley local will be heard throughout Surrey at an upcoming orchestra concert to celebrate Christmas.

Accompanied by the Surrey City Orchestra, soprano soloist Alison Nystrom will perform the festive take on the classic show titled Handel’s Messiah next weekend on Dec. 1.

“Singing with an orchestra is a dream,” said Nystrom.

“The Messiah is an outstanding work that is exciting and accessible to all. The Hallelujah chorus is always a big hit for the audience. It’s a large scale work with so many people producing music without the aid of microphones. It’s quite remarkable.”

Nystrom has been singing professionally for approximately fifteen years, but always sang as a young child.

“I’ve been singing for a long time. I annoyed my brothers with my incessant singing as a child and now I annoy my kids with my practicing.”

When she’s not performing, Nystrom teaches voice at Trinity Western University and Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

Nystrom said she enjoys working with young singers to “help them unlock their unique voices.”

The Kwantlen Polytechnic University chorus will also be featured in Handel’s Messiah.

The Surrey City Orchestra is a new professional orchestra that will celebrate their inaugural season in 2019-2020.

The ensemble is performing on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church at 9165 160 St., Surrey.

Tickets are $30 for general admission and $20 for students/seniors and are available online: https://surreycityorch.brownpapertickets.com/