Edward Stehr accepts award from Fraser Valley Magic Circle President, Chris Yuill. Submitted photo

Langley resident named Children’s Entertainer of the Year

Edward Stehr was awarded the title by the Fraser Valley Magic Circle

Langley resident Edward Stehr was named the Fraser Valley Magic Circle Children’s Entertainer of the Year at the Children’s Festival, held in June at Heritage Park in Mission.

Stehr has been performing magic for more than 20 years as Edward the Magician, bringing laughter to many people with his unique, comedic style.

He often showcases his talent at the Opening Nite Theatre in Mission at Third Monday Magic which, as the name suggests, is held on the third Monday of every month.

When he is not performing on stage, he can be found entertaining at private parties, corporate functions or twisting balloons at community events such as the Fort Langley Cranberry Festival or the Langley City Community Day.

