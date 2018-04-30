Langley Quilters turn art into quilt

The quilt ‘Rusting in Peace,’ created with eight separate slices, is based off an acrylic painting by Chilliwack artist Laura Levistsky. Submitted photo

A group of eight women from the Langley Quilters’ Guild have created a special “slice quilt” by taking a Fraser Valley artist’s painting and turning it into a quilt.

The quilt — titled Rusting in Peace — will be on display at the Langley Quilters’ Guild show May 11 to 12 at the George Preston Rec Centre, 20699 42 Ave.

The quilters, who call themselves the “Slice Sisters” decided to challenge themselves for the second time with a slice project after winning an award for their slice quilt in 2015. A slice quilt is created when each quilter takes on a slice or section of a quilt and works on it independently, later bringing the pieces together to create one quilt.

This year’s inspiration came from an acrylic painting by Chilliwack artist Laura Levistsky that guild member Penny Chan-Kent spotted while visiting an art show at the Ladner Market. Levistky’s painting, called Found Outback Rusted ‘n Dented (F.O.R.D.), won her both the juror’s Choice of Excellence and People’s Choice awards at the Federation of Canadian Artists show in Chilliwack 2015.

With Levitsky’s permission, the quilters enlarged a photograph of the painting and “sliced” it into eight vertical sections. Each quilter received a section, and using any combination of techniques and embellishment they wished, created their individual slice. The pieces were then brought together and the quilt was completed.

But it wasn’t easy. Guild member Barbara Bettles notes that she struggled when working to create shadowing in the green tones, starting over two times because she was intimidated by the scope of such a big challenge.

“Yikes, green, green and more green!” Debbie Plett commented.

“I collected green fabrics for months all in preparation of making my slice.

“I … worried, fussed, and fretted from the beginning to the end.”

Nora Fursevich, who headed up the project, kept everyone focused on getting the project completed over a period of a year. When all the slices were put together, the weary crew were astonished of the final result.

“Maybe we are all a little crazy,” stated Carol Hamilton. “Being part of a group always brings a few laughs (or sometimes a bit of weeping).”

The quilters all agreed that in spite of the individual frustrations, the project was a wonderful, self-fulfilling experience. The eight were proud of the end result.

This quilt will also be on display at the Canadian Quilter’s Association National Quilt Show, which is being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver on May 31, June 1 and 2.

The Langley quilt artists are: Lana Kettley, Pat Hopkins, Nora Fursevich, Carol Hamilton, Debbie Plett, Barbara Bettles, Penny Chan-Kent and Sunny Theroux.

