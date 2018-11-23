Langley man tours with country star Brett Kissel

Myles Murphy had the chance to open for three of Kissel's B.C. shows.

(left to right) Javan Johnson, Myles Murphy, Nate Cavalli, opened for Brett Kissel in Kitimat, Terrace, and Smithers. Courtesy Anna Murphy

Opening for a well-known singer seems like a dream, but for one Langley man, it’s a reality.

Myles Murphy had the chance to sing alongside Canadian country music star Brett Kissel on a recent tour through B.C.

Murphy opened for Kissel at three shows from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21 during Kissel’s We Were That Song tour in Terrace, Kitimat, and Smithers.

“It’s a good rush and the people up there are amazing,” Murphy said.

Murphy started performing in the music world with his band Kingsway, an “alternative rock” group with a country flare.

After the group members went their own ways, Murphy took up solo country singing in 2017.

“That’s where I related best to – writing about my experiences and what not,” Murphy said.

“I’ve always been a performer. I went to fine arts school when I was younger. It didn’t matter what genre of music it was, if I like the song, I can perform it.”

Last March, Murphy won a competition called Kick it with Kissel, where he was selected to open for Kissel at a show in Chilliwack.

In September, Murphy ran into Kissel and his production team at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Hamilton, Ont., and was asked to open for three of Kissel’s B.C. shows.

“It was amazing. It’s a nerve-wracking experience, those two seconds before you go up there. My friends got video and it’s me pacing in the background and I look really scared. As soon as I step from the darkness into the light, in an instant, it changes.”

Murphy said touring with Kissel has been inspiring, because they each have families with young children and a baby on the way.

“It was inspiring because I have kids of my own. A lot of the guys in his group are super down to earth, they give advice, and you don’t feel pressured around them. They’re very easy going guys.”

Murphy’s wife, Anna, said she’s “so proud” of how far her husband has gone.

“I’m overwhelmed with joy for him.”

Some of Murphy’s favourite artists include Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and Washboard Union.

Murphy was accompanied on stage by Javan Johnson on mandolin and backup vocals, and Nate Cavalli on guitar and backup vocals.