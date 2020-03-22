Langley French horn player earns fanfare at Chilliwack Lions Club Music Festival

Dominic Wong earned Vohradsky Family Award for Upper Brass as the Adjudicator's Choice

Dominic Wong received the Vohradsky Family Award for Upper Brass as the Adjudicator's Choice. (Western Conservatory of Music/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Dominic Wong, a Langley resident a French horn player, received the Vohradsky Family Award for Upper Brass as the Adjudicator’s Choice at the Chilliwack Lions Club Music Festival earlier this month.

Wong studied piano at the Western Conservatory since he was five years old with Richard Haack.

He began learning the french horn at the conservatory in 2018 and is currently taught by Dr. Wayne Jeffrey. Wong completed his Royal Conservatory Level 6 french horn examination January of this year.

Wong also plays french horn with the Langley Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Mr. Rob Goddard, and with his school’s concert bands and brass ensemble with Mr. Steve Thompson.

The festival has been held in 1948 and is comprised of both music and dance competitions throughout February and March.

The young French horn player said he has a strong passion for music and he looks forward to more opportunities to perform and improve.

