Langley duo, The Kwerks, earn LEO Award nomination for Best Music Video

Langley husband and wife music duo The Kwerks are up for a LEO Award; a prize that honours the best in British Columbian film, television, and any other on screen medium. (Laura Koch/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley husband and wife music duo The Kwerks are up for a LEO Award; a prize that honours the best in British Columbian film, television, and any other on screen medium.

The nomination is for Find Your Loud, a single off The Kwerks forthcoming album, which hit the web last November.

This is 11th video produced by the BC-based band helmed by songwriter Laura Koch and her husband Ryan, and their first to earn a LEO Award nomination for Best Music Video.

“I woke up this morning to a text from one of our directors: ‘Leo nomination! BAM!’ Great news to wake up to! We’ve never been nominated for a Leo before, never actually submitted a video because we have gone pretty DIY with our previous videos,” Koch recalled.

“Find Your Loud” weaves three story lines together – a struggling husband and wife, an emotional father-son in the wake of illness, and a relationship between two teenagers.

Directed by Jason R. Goode and Shauna Johannesen, the cast includes a bevy of Lower Mainland actors including Aleks Paunovic, Viv Leacock, and Trinity King in performances encapsulating the human condition of longing for love, understanding, and connection.

“I think it has grabbed the attention of a lot of people because of this – it’s unexpected, it makes people cry. It’s something we’re really proud of because of the high quality of production, and the message that comes across – human connection,” Koch explained. “I think especially now during COVID-19, this is something people are drawn to, because we don’t have as much in-person connection and we’re all craving it.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the LEO Awards ceremony – initially set for June – has been postponed; though measures are be taken to announce winners in a different capacity.

The Kwerks recently performed a concert on the Langley Advance Times Facebook page to sing for readers stuck at home and kept away from in person entertainment.

“The band is gearing up for a new release that will be out in the next couple of months. We’ve been preparing some new tracks and will be releasing a joint album with Abbotsford duo Saint Soldier & Rozsa, which is a whole new approach to a release for us,” Koch said, adding that she is finding more time during COVID-19 to write songs.

READ MORE: Langley musician moves songwriting program online amid COVID-19 school closures

People can follow the pair’s musical adventures on their website www.thekwerks.com.

More information and the full list of nominees can be found at https://leoawards.com.

READ MORE: VIDEO: “Find Your Loud”

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Langley Advance Times