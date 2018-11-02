Langley director at the helm of classic love story

Nicola Prigge is directing Pride and Prejudice at the Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford.

Adriel Brandt (left) is Mr. Darcy and Shannon Tauber (right) is Elizabeth in Gallery 7 Theatre’s production of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, adapted by Tom Wood. Courtesy Dianna Lewis Photography.

A Langley director is bringing classic characters to life on the Gallery 7 Theatre stage in Abbotsford this fall.

Langley resident and Trinity Western University graduate, Nicola Prigge, is the director of Pride and Prejudice, the first show of the theatre company’s 2018-2019 ‘Back to Classics’ series.

“I like having things my way,” said Prigge.

“When you’re an actor, you’re at the whim of the director and what they want. It’s fun to be able to drive such a large, classic thing based on my impulses and research. It’s really liberating and exciting.”

Pride and Prejudice follows the story of Mrs. Bennet’s five daughters — all of whom have reached marriageable age — as their mother schemes to find the perfect match for each of them.

Prigge is originally from South Africa and immigrated to the Fraser Valley as a child. She has been practising theatre since she was in Grade 2 and has been an actor, director and stage manager.

With her extensive theatre experience, both on stage and off, Prigge said she strives to create a safe space for the actors.

“I know being an actor is really vulnerable and scary. I like creating an environment where actors are safe to make discoveries.”

Prigge describes the show as a romantic comedy that can be enjoyed by anyone who likes stories about love and family.

“One of the reasons I like this story is because it is realistic about the time it takes to undergo drastic internal change. In the world of the play, we cover the span of about one year.

“In this time, we see Elizabeth’s heart make a complete U-turn, and her eventual opening up to love feels like coming home after a long journey. It is a soft, gentle falling into love.”

Gallery 7 Theatre executive and artistic director, Ken Hildebrandt, called the show a “faithful adaptation of the Jane Austen classic novel.”

“All your favourite characters are in this show, and I think people will really delight in Mrs. Bennet’s undying attempts to have her daughters marry the right gentleman and the electric relationship between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy.”

The stars of the show are Shannon Tauber as Elizabeth, Adriel Brandt as Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy, Shelley Picard as Mrs. Bennett and Lawrence Locke as Mr. Bennet.

The show runs on Nov. 9 and 10, and from Nov. 13 to 17 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre at 2328 Crescent Way, Abbotsford.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call 604-852-3701.