Langley country-rock band will release a new music video every two months

Me and Mae set to play Vancouver's Red Room, Dec. 5, and world's largest music trade show, Jan. 16

Langley-based band Me and Mae celebrate the release of a new music video, “Buzz On.” (Me and Mae/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley band Me and Mae is leaving 2019 with a bang and kicking the next decade off with a trip to Anaheim.

Fronted by Walnut Grove resident Shawn Meehan since 2012, the band, made up of Jenni Doyle, Jay Wittur, Braden Williams, and Rod Senft, has been touring around western Canada and Washington.

Me and Mae takes their inspiration from seventies-southern-country-rock like The Eagles, though newer artists like Zac Brown and Eric Church do give them an influence.

Now, they’ll be venturing down to southern California themselves for a popular trade show called National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM).

“We just got invited to play the NAMM Convention in California on the main stage Jan. 16 – it’s the biggest music trade show in the world,” Meehan said.

“We played three years ago, but our manager made some great connections brought them up front to the main stage for a 40 minute talent showcase,” he continued.

The band has earned a growing audience over the past year, having played the Gone Country concert this past summer in Cloverdale and racking up 106,000 views on their video for the song “Feel Good Feelin” in just a single month.

Now, their next music video for the original tune “Buzz On” will be released on Dec. 1.

“I wrote it with a friend and on the surface it sounds like a drinking song, but if you dig deeper, it’s actually an anti-drinking song,” Meehan explained. “It’s a bit of tricky song, but it’s about the guy who doesn’t need alcohol, a girl in his life makes him high… high on life and love.”

Read More: WATCH: ‘Good Times Roll’ for Me and Mae in new video, ahead of Cloverdale gig

Shot in Kelowna this past summer, Meehan said the video is the first of many; Me and Mae will be releasing a new music video every two months for the next year.

To close out the year and celebrate “Buzz On’s” release, they’ll be performing at The Red Room (398 Richards St) in Vancouver, Thursday, Dec. 5.

“We are asking for people to bring a blanket to the show to donate to Blanket BC,” Meehan added.

For more information and to keep up to date with the band, people can visit www.meandmae.com, the best place, Meehan said, to view their new videos.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________